Bulgarian President Rumen Radev Dismisses Chief Secretary of Ministry of Internal Affairs

Bulgarian Gang Accused of 50 Million Pound Welfare Fraud in UK
An organized criminal group comprising Bulgarian citizens has been implicated in what authorities describe as the largest welfare fraud scheme in the legal history of Great Britain
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has issued a decree terminating the powers and dismissing Zhivko Kotsev, the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The announcement was made by the president's press office, marking a notable development in the country's administrative landscape.
Kotsev's dismissal follows a proposal by the caretaker government, which was put forth shortly after the transfer of power. The decision to relieve Kotsev of his duties was prompted by what the Council of Ministers described as a serious violation of the law governing the Ministry of Internal Affairs, coupled with actions that have reportedly undermined the ministry's reputation. The proposal included detailed motives behind the recommendation.
The termination of the Chief Secretary's powers is carried out through a presidential decree, as mandated by law. Pending the appointment of a new Chief Secretary, the responsibilities of the position will be assumed by the Deputy Chief Secretary.
This move signals a notable shift within Bulgaria's law enforcement apparatus and reflects the caretaker government's commitment to upholding legal standards and preserving the integrity of key institutions. It also underscores the role of the president in overseeing significant administrative changes, ensuring accountability, and maintaining the effective functioning of government departments.
As the country navigates through this administrative transition, attention will likely turn to the selection of a new Chief Secretary and the measures undertaken to address any challenges or shortcomings within the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bill Browder, the initiator of the "Magnitsky" act, expressed his apprehensions about traveling to Bulgaria, citing concerns over the country's respect for the rule of law.
Amidst preparations for the forthcoming elections, Boyko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria's GERB party, has reiterated his commitment to advocating for the retention of voting machines as an option in the electoral process
Bulgaria stands out as one of the five countries among a group of 29 nations that have made strides in enhancing their judicial systems, according to the latest annual report released by "Freedom House"
In a departure from tradition, Bulgaria has announced the cancellation of the annual military parade featuring equipment and personnel on May 6, the Day of Courage and the Bulgarian Army
National Assembly adopted at first reading two bills for amendments to the Railway Transport Acts
In the second reading, the parliament endorsed a bill to ratify the agreement for Bulgaria's involvement in the OECD Program for Ukraine, accompanied by a voluntary financial donation of 60,000 euros (117,350 BGN)
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022