EU Parliament Votes on Key Asylum and Migration Reforms

European Parliament Approves New Migration Plan: Bulgarian MEP Hails Benefits
The European Parliament has greenlit a new Migration and Asylum Plan, marking a significant shift in EU migration policy
European Parliament has greenlit a comprehensive overhaul of the EU's asylum and migration policies, marking a significant shift in how the bloc manages its borders and addresses the influx of migrants and asylum seekers. The approved reforms, part of the new Asylum and Migration Pact, promise to bring about substantial changes starting from 2026 if ratified.
Border Filter:
One of the core components of the reform package is the introduction of a stringent border filter. Illegal migrants entering the EU will now undergo thorough identity, health, and security checks, along with biometric facial and fingerprinting procedures, a process that could span up to seven days. Notably, special provisions will be made for children, and member states will implement independent monitoring mechanisms to uphold standards.
Streamlining Verification:
The revamped system aims to expedite the processing of asylum seekers from countries where the likelihood of receiving protection status is low, such as Tunisia, Morocco, and Bangladesh. These individuals will be processed in designated centers near the EU's external borders, with the capacity to accommodate up to 30,000 people annually. Additionally, unaccompanied minors deemed security risks and families with children may also be held in these facilities.
Solidarity Mechanism:
Under the new rules, while the principle of the Dublin III mechanism remains intact, additional criteria may lead to the transfer of asylum seekers to other EU countries. Moreover, a mandatory solidarity mechanism will compel member states to accept a specified number of asylum seekers or provide alternative contributions. Financial compensation will be offered to countries opting to contribute monetarily rather than host migrants.
Inrush Response:
Addressing potential migrant influxes, especially in crises akin to the 2015-2016 situation, the reforms outline emergency measures that grant member states flexibility in adjusting asylum protections and detention durations. Notably, strategies to counter organized migration flows from third countries, such as Belarus and Russia, are emphasized.
Secure Third Parties:
The concept of secure third parties will be incorporated into the application process, enabling the rejection of asylum claims if the migrant transited through a country deemed safe for protection. However, stringent criteria must be met to establish a credible connection between the migrant and the transit country.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The European Parliament has greenlit a new Migration and Asylum Plan, marking a significant shift in EU migration policy
In a decisive move to alleviate the burden on European truck drivers and streamline border crossings, the European Parliament (EP) has called for the lifting of Schengen land border controls for Bulgaria and Romania by the end of 2024
During a discussion held in the European Parliament, participants highlighted the alarming rise of political prisoners in Russia, surpassing even the numbers seen during the Soviet era
In a bid to uphold the principle of free access to beaches, Greek authorities have implemented strict regulations, warning of hefty fines for violators.
In a historic turn of events, Simon Harris has been appointed as Ireland's youngest-ever prime minister, following a parliamentary vote on Monday
In a recent announcement by the European Commission, significant progress has been reported in the joint efforts to safeguard the external borders of Bulgaria and Romania
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022