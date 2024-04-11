EU Parliament Votes on Key Asylum and Migration Reforms

European Parliament has greenlit a comprehensive overhaul of the EU's asylum and migration policies, marking a significant shift in how the bloc manages its borders and addresses the influx of migrants and asylum seekers. The approved reforms, part of the new Asylum and Migration Pact, promise to bring about substantial changes starting from 2026 if ratified.

Border Filter:

One of the core components of the reform package is the introduction of a stringent border filter. Illegal migrants entering the EU will now undergo thorough identity, health, and security checks, along with biometric facial and fingerprinting procedures, a process that could span up to seven days. Notably, special provisions will be made for children, and member states will implement independent monitoring mechanisms to uphold standards.

Streamlining Verification:

The revamped system aims to expedite the processing of asylum seekers from countries where the likelihood of receiving protection status is low, such as Tunisia, Morocco, and Bangladesh. These individuals will be processed in designated centers near the EU's external borders, with the capacity to accommodate up to 30,000 people annually. Additionally, unaccompanied minors deemed security risks and families with children may also be held in these facilities.

Solidarity Mechanism:

Under the new rules, while the principle of the Dublin III mechanism remains intact, additional criteria may lead to the transfer of asylum seekers to other EU countries. Moreover, a mandatory solidarity mechanism will compel member states to accept a specified number of asylum seekers or provide alternative contributions. Financial compensation will be offered to countries opting to contribute monetarily rather than host migrants.

Inrush Response:

Addressing potential migrant influxes, especially in crises akin to the 2015-2016 situation, the reforms outline emergency measures that grant member states flexibility in adjusting asylum protections and detention durations. Notably, strategies to counter organized migration flows from third countries, such as Belarus and Russia, are emphasized.

Secure Third Parties:

The concept of secure third parties will be incorporated into the application process, enabling the rejection of asylum claims if the migrant transited through a country deemed safe for protection. However, stringent criteria must be met to establish a credible connection between the migrant and the transit country.