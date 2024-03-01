Muslims in Bulgaria Celebrate Ramazan Bayramı: A Festive Occasion of Unity and Tradition

April 10, 2024, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Muslims in Bulgaria Celebrate Ramazan Bayramı: A Festive Occasion of Unity and Tradition

Muslims worldwide and in Bulgaria celebrate Ramazan Bayramı also known as Eid al-Fitr - one of the two major holidays in Islam. It signifies the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, during which fasting occurs from sunrise to sunset.

Right after the prayer, men return home to find a sweet treat awaiting them. Following tradition, youngsters are encouraged to visit elderly relatives, while children seek forgiveness from their parents. The overarching desire is for tranquility and reconciliation.

Ramazan Bayramı spans three days, characterized by the exchange of visits and the customary dessert being ‘baklava’. On this day, fasting is not permitted. Before the prayers, it is customary to provide monetary aid to the poor and the needy as an obligatory act of charity.

The central prayer at Haskovo's mosques commenced at 7:20 a.m. on April 10th, with the usual crowded scenes as people gathered, spilling outside due to limited space. Following the prayer, representatives from both Muslim and Christian communities convened in Haskovo for a symbolic gesture of unity over the traditional coffee of tolerance.

Regional Mufti Erhan Rejeb of Haskovo emphasized the importance of mutual respect and love among Muslims and Christians in Bulgaria, highlighting the unity within their shared living environment.

Grand Mufti Mustafa Haji underscores in his speech that Bayram serves as a unifying force, transcending religious or ethnic divides, and underscores the need for heightened unity and generosity in the present era. He further states that during this period, it is incumbent upon everyone to pray for the relief of global suffering and the safeguarding of our nation from calamities.

Meanwhile, in Turkey, preparations are underway for the grand celebrations of Ramazan Bayram. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will observe the holiday with his family outside of Ankara. The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure has announced free rides on the Marmara electric train line, linking the European and Asian sides of Istanbul beneath the Bosphorus, which will offer complimentary rides throughout the three days of Ramazan Bayramı.

As government offices, banks, and diplomatic missions abroad pause operations to honor the festivities, the message of unity and compassion reverberates far and wide. Bulgaria's Caretaker Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev extends warm greetings to Muslims on the occasion of Ramazan Bayramı, emphasizing the importance of coming together in times of need and reflecting on personal achievements and shortcomings.

Glavchev greeted Bulgaria's Muslim community with a publication on his Facebook account. "I extend my warmest greetings to all Muslims on the occasion of Ramazan Bayramı, wishing them health, happiness and prosperity," he wrote. President Radev, along with other political figures, also congratulated Muslims on the occasion of the holiday.

Tags: Islam, ramazan, muslims, holiday

