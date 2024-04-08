Tension grips Russia's Orsk city as residents rally in protest following severe flooding along the Ural River. The demonstration, held in the city center, saw hundreds of affected individuals expressing discontent towards the local government, particularly targeting the mayor. The dissatisfaction stemmed from the announcement of inadequate compensation – equivalent to one thousand leva – for homes damaged by the flooding. Protesters cited a lack of warning and criticized the alleged poor construction of a local dam, exacerbated by a second dam collapse on Monday.

Outrage surged as the company responsible for managing the damaged dam attributed the breach to rodent activity, further fueling grievances among the affected populace. Chants of "Putin, help us!" echoed through the crowd, reflecting the desperation for assistance and accountability.

One protester voiced disbelief at the reassurances given shortly before the dam's rupture, stating, "Literally a few hours before the wall was torn down, we were told: 'There is no danger'. Now it turns out that people are fools and have been waiting for a week to flood them. This is a lie." The sentiment was echoed by others, with particular concern for vulnerable groups such as pensioners who lack the physical capacity to rebuild their homes.

As the journalists found out, the local residents in Orsk saw and knew that the dam was beginning to give way and reported this to the local authorities, which they were gallantly sent to do. But nevertheless, at some point the authorities decided not to sit idly by and… pic.twitter.com/UVcibidd5H — Jürgen Nauditt ???????????????? (@jurgen_nauditt) April 9, 2024

The protest underscores the widespread impact of the flooding disaster and the deep-seated frustrations within the community. Residents demand swift action, not only in terms of immediate relief but also in addressing systemic issues related to infrastructure maintenance and disaster preparedness.