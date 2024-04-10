Bulgarian Gang Accused of 50 Million Pound Welfare Fraud in UK

Crime | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 10:10
An organized criminal group comprising Bulgarian citizens has been implicated in what authorities describe as the largest welfare fraud scheme in the legal history of Great Britain. The group, which operated between October 2016 and May 2021, has pleaded guilty and is set to stand trial in May for embezzling more than 50 million pounds, according to a report by Sky News.

The investigation, conducted jointly with partners in Bulgaria and the EU agency "Eurojust," revealed the extent of the fraudulent activities. One individual, who was arrested in 2021, managed to evade custody and flee to Bulgaria. However, in February 2023, he was extradited back to the UK to face charges.

The criminal operation involved the establishment of at least three fraudulent "factories" in London, where thousands of fake medical certificates and forged documents were produced. The accused individuals will face trial at Wood Green Crown Court on May 28, charged with fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors presented evidence, including a video showing the accused spraying bills at home, reminiscent of scenes from a club. The defendants include Galina Nikolova (38), Stoyan Stoyanov (27), Tsvetka Todorova (52), Gunesh Ali (33, who fled to Bulgaria), and Patritsia Paneva (26).

The group utilized both real and stolen identities to perpetrate the scam, fabricating Universal Credit claims around them. Universal Credit is a welfare system designed to support individuals on low incomes, the unemployed, or those unable to work, covering various benefits such as housing, child support, and tax relief.

Following raids initiated after the group was uncovered in 2021, police seized numerous fake and forged welfare claim documents, as well as substantial amounts of British currency stored in shopping bags and suitcases. Additionally, luxury items such as a high-end car and designer goods were confiscated.

Prosecutor Ben Reed described the case as "complex and challenging," requiring close collaboration with international partners. He labeled it the "biggest case of welfare fraud" in the history of England and Wales, emphasizing the substantial financial losses incurred by taxpayers.

In response to the fraud, efforts are underway to recover funds through asset seizure. Both the prosecution and the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) are working together to confiscate the defendants' assets and funds.

