Biden Calls for Gaza Ceasefire Amidst Criticism of Netanyahu's Approach

US President Joe Biden has urged Israel to unilaterally call for a 6- to 8-week ceasefire in Gaza, criticizing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's approach as a "mistake." This follows Biden's recent public pressure on Israel's conduct during the conflict, particularly after the deaths of seven aid workers in an airstrike. Biden's comments signal a significant shift in US policy toward the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

During an interview with Univision, Biden emphasized the urgency of providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, calling for full access to food and medicine for the Palestinian population. He highlighted conversations with regional allies such as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Egypt, who are reportedly prepared to facilitate aid delivery. Biden's remarks underscore a growing international call for humanitarian action amidst the ongoing conflict.

Biden's criticism extends to Netanyahu's handling of the conflict, labeling it as a "mistake." He condemned recent drone strikes and called for an immediate ceasefire. The US president's public stance reflects increasing pressure within the Democratic camp to reassess arms transfers to Israel, particularly in light of civilian casualties and humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

Despite Biden's call for a ceasefire, the White House has clarified that any truce would be conditional upon a deal to release hostages held by Hamas in Gaza. The administration maintains that Hamas bears responsibility for delaying ceasefire negotiations and must prioritize the release of hostages. The US continues to monitor developments closely, emphasizing the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

The ongoing conflict has sparked debate within the US Congress, with some lawmakers advocating for greater scrutiny of arms transfers to Israel. Democratic leaders such as Gregory Meeks have expressed reservations about approving future weapons deals without assurances regarding their use and impact. Pressure to address humanitarian concerns and civilian casualties in Gaza is mounting within political circles.

Meanwhile, conflicting signals emerge regarding Israel's proposed operation in Rafah, southern Gaza. While Netanyahu has indicated plans for a ground invasion, the US has urged caution, stressing the need to protect civilians. Defense Minister Yoav Galant has assured US counterpart Lloyd Austin that no specific date has been set for the operation, underscoring ongoing efforts to finalize evacuation plans.