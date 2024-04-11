Bulgaria Appoints New Director for Customs Agency in Government's First Decision

Marking the inaugural decision of Bulgaria's new caretaker government, the Customs Agency welcomes a new director, as announced by acting Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova. Georgi Dimov, former executive director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA), steps into the role, succeeding Petya Bankova.

Minister Petkova underscored Dimov's leadership qualities and emphasized his mandate to leverage his experience from the NRA to enhance revenue collection within the Customs Agency.

Meanwhile, Rumen Spetsov retains his position as the head of the National Revenue Agency amidst the organizational reshuffle.

The appointment comes in the wake of Bankova's arrest on charges related to participation in an organized criminal group, including allegations of influence peddling, smuggling, and bribery. While details surrounding the scandal remain scant, Minister Petkova and her predecessor Asen Vassilev refrained from commenting extensively on the matter during the transition of power ceremony at the Ministry of Finance.

Former Finance Minister Vassilev commended the revenue agencies for their performance, citing a notable increase in revenue collection compared to the previous year. According to the latest figures shared by Vassilev, the National Revenue Agency witnessed nearly a 15% rise in revenue collection, while the Customs Agency experienced a slight decline of approximately 7%, attributed mainly to factors such as VAT on oil imports and reduced operations at Lukoil.

Reshuffling of leadership positions within revenue agencies is customary following changes in the government, whether official or interim.