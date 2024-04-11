Bulgaria Appoints New Director for Customs Agency in Government's First Decision

Business » FINANCE | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:24
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Appoints New Director for Customs Agency in Government's First Decision

Marking the inaugural decision of Bulgaria's new caretaker government, the Customs Agency welcomes a new director, as announced by acting Finance Minister Lyudmila Petkova. Georgi Dimov, former executive director of the National Revenue Agency (NRA), steps into the role, succeeding Petya Bankova.

Minister Petkova underscored Dimov's leadership qualities and emphasized his mandate to leverage his experience from the NRA to enhance revenue collection within the Customs Agency.

Meanwhile, Rumen Spetsov retains his position as the head of the National Revenue Agency amidst the organizational reshuffle.

The appointment comes in the wake of Bankova's arrest on charges related to participation in an organized criminal group, including allegations of influence peddling, smuggling, and bribery. While details surrounding the scandal remain scant, Minister Petkova and her predecessor Asen Vassilev refrained from commenting extensively on the matter during the transition of power ceremony at the Ministry of Finance.

Former Finance Minister Vassilev commended the revenue agencies for their performance, citing a notable increase in revenue collection compared to the previous year. According to the latest figures shared by Vassilev, the National Revenue Agency witnessed nearly a 15% rise in revenue collection, while the Customs Agency experienced a slight decline of approximately 7%, attributed mainly to factors such as VAT on oil imports and reduced operations at Lukoil.

Reshuffling of leadership positions within revenue agencies is customary following changes in the government, whether official or interim.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Finance » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Customs Agency, Director, revenue

Related Articles:

Magnitsky Act Architect, Bill Browder, Refrains from Visiting Bulgaria Over Rule of Law Concerns

Bill Browder, the initiator of the "Magnitsky" act, expressed his apprehensions about traveling to Bulgaria, citing concerns over the country's respect for the rule of law.

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 13:07

Sofia to Lima: Commemorating 60 Years Since Bulgaria's First Transatlantic Flight

On April 11, 1964, a momentous event unfolded at Sofia Airport as Bulgaria's civil aviation embarked on its maiden transatlantic flight to Lima, Peru

Society | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:05

European Parliament Approves New Migration Plan: Bulgarian MEP Hails Benefits

The European Parliament has greenlit a new Migration and Asylum Plan, marking a significant shift in EU migration policy

World » EU | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 11:00

Borissov Advocates for Voting Machines in Upcoming Elections

Amidst preparations for the forthcoming elections, Boyko Borissov, leader of Bulgaria's GERB party, has reiterated his commitment to advocating for the retention of voting machines as an option in the electoral process

Politics | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:48

Bulgaria Faces Critical Shortage: Over 30,000 Nurses Needed Nationwide

While assurances of salary boosts for nurses employed in kindergartens and nurseries have been made recently, the fundamental challenges endure, plunging the sector into a precarious situation

Society » Health | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 10:32

Hit-and-Run: Taxi Driver Fined After Crashing into Mother and Child in Bulgaria

A shocking incident in Sofia's Tolstoy district has left residents outraged after a taxi driver narrowly avoided a mother and child while crossing the street, only to flee the scene

Society » Incidents | April 11, 2024, Thursday // 09:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Finance

Bulgarians Demand Ban on 'Mixed Change' Amid Eurozone Transition Talks

As Bulgaria gears up to join the Eurozone, citizens are voicing their concerns and expectations regarding the transition

Business » Finance | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 14:14

Bulgaria's New Finance Minister Prioritizes Eurozone and Full Schengen Membership

The newly appointed Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Lyudmila Petkova, has reaffirmed the country's commitment to joining the Eurozone, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and achieving full-fledged Sche

Business » Finance | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:42

Gold Prices Reach New High Amidst Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Gold prices surged to a new all-time high of 2,353 USD per ounce during early trading on Monday, continuing a rapid ascent witnessed over the past two weeks

Business » Finance | April 8, 2024, Monday // 12:28

Eurozone Entry for Bulgaria Faces Challenges Amid Government Uncertainty

Concerns loom over Bulgaria's potential entry into the eurozone as the nation grapples with political instability in the months ahead

Business » Finance | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 09:00

Escaping the Stigma: Bulgaria's Bid to Shed Its 'Poorest' EU Status

Bulgaria is on the brink of shedding its label as the "poorest" country in the European Union, with recent data revealing a promising trajectory towards economic convergence

Business » Finance | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 16:10

Stability in Bulgaria's Unemployment Rate Amid Consistent Figures Across the EU

Recent data released by the European Statistics Office Eurostat shows that the unemployment landscape in the European Union (EU) remained stable in February, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 6 %

Business » Finance | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 15:44
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria