Simon Harris Makes History as Ireland's Youngest Prime Minister

World » EU | April 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:14
Bulgaria: Simon Harris Makes History as Ireland's Youngest Prime Minister

In a historic turn of events, Simon Harris has been appointed as Ireland's youngest-ever prime minister, following a parliamentary vote on Monday. The 37-year-old politician, known for his leadership during the early stages of Ireland's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, takes the helm after the unexpected resignation of former Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

Harris's nomination received a solid mandate, garnering approval from the parliament with a vote of 88-69. This endorsement was bolstered by the support of the Green Party and Fianna Fail, key allies within his coalition government.

Having ascended to the leadership of the center-right Fine Gael party without opposition just weeks prior, Harris now assumes the mantle of prime minister with a pledge to uphold the trust placed in him by the Irish people.

In his acceptance speech, Harris expressed gratitude for the nomination and vowed to lead with a spirit of unity, collaboration, and mutual respect, emphasizing his commitment to serving the nation diligently.

Acknowledging the coalition partners who facilitated his elevation to the premiership, Harris outlined his vision for the new administration, focusing on revitalizing the party's core values and steering it towards priorities such as law and order, business, and agriculture.

Harris's political journey has been marked by rapid ascent, beginning with his involvement in Fine Gael's youth branch at the age of sixteen. Elected to parliament at just 24 years old, he quickly gained prominence as the youngest member of the Dail, Ireland's parliament.

Subsequently, Harris assumed ministerial roles, first as minister of health in 2016 and later as minister of higher education in 2020, where he demonstrated leadership and competence in navigating critical policy areas.

Despite his extensive political career, Harris has often characterized himself as an "accidental politician," reflecting on his unexpected trajectory into public service. His appointment as prime minister cements his status as a prominent figure in Irish politics, following in the footsteps of Varadkar, the country's previous youngest leader.

