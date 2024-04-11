On the Brink: Ukraine Faces New Wave of Russian Shelling, Zelensky Prepares Response

Ukraine Passes New Mobilization Law
The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved a new mobilization bill, signaling significant changes to military service requirements in the country
Tensions in Ukraine have reached a critical juncture as reports emerge of new shelling by Russian forces, exacerbating the already complex situation on the front lines. Despite the onslaught, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that Kyiv is formulating plans for a decisive counteroffensive against the aggressors.
According to reports from Ukrainian Southern Command, Russia launched missiles targeting the Odesa region, resulting in infrastructure damage. However, no casualties were reported as Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted two missiles over the sea. The city of Kherson also faced shelling, as confirmed by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional administration.
Contradictory reports emerged regarding the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region, with Ukrainian military asserting control despite alleged Russian incursions. The situation remains tense, particularly around Chasiv Yar in Donetsk, where Ukrainian forces confront heavy bombardment by Russian military utilizing various munitions.
Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence, warns of intensified Russian efforts in the east, projecting challenging months ahead on the front lines. Amid escalating hostilities, President Zelensky disclosed plans for a forthcoming counteroffensive in an interview with German publication Bild. While refraining from specifying a date, he emphasized Ukraine's urgent need for military support, particularly from the United States, to effectively combat and withstand Russian aggression. Zelensky dismissed notions of freezing the conflict, asserting that such a stance would only afford Vladimir Putin the opportunity to prepare for further offensives.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
The Ukrainian Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has approved a new mobilization bill, signaling significant changes to military service requirements in the country
Amid escalating tensions, the Trypilska thermal power plant in the Kyiv region fell victim to devastating Russian strikes, leaving it in ruins
Swiss President and Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis declared on Thursday that Switzerland will host a pivotal international conference in June, aimed at fostering peace in Ukraine
Reports from Ukrainian media have confirmed that Russia has initiated significant missile strikes in Ukraine, employing Tu-95 and MiG-31 strategic bombers
In a move aimed at bolstering the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces amidst ongoing war with Russia, the Verkhovna Rada has approved a bill in its first reading that would permit convicted individuals to serve in the military
In a continuation of its military offensive against Ukraine, Russia conducted airstrikes on two energy sites in southern Ukraine, causing temporary power outages in the region
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022