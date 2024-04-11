Tensions in Ukraine have reached a critical juncture as reports emerge of new shelling by Russian forces, exacerbating the already complex situation on the front lines. Despite the onslaught, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that Kyiv is formulating plans for a decisive counteroffensive against the aggressors.

According to reports from Ukrainian Southern Command, Russia launched missiles targeting the Odesa region, resulting in infrastructure damage. However, no casualties were reported as Ukrainian air defense successfully intercepted two missiles over the sea. The city of Kherson also faced shelling, as confirmed by Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the regional administration.

Contradictory reports emerged regarding the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region, with Ukrainian military asserting control despite alleged Russian incursions. The situation remains tense, particularly around Chasiv Yar in Donetsk, where Ukrainian forces confront heavy bombardment by Russian military utilizing various munitions.

Andriy Yusov, spokesperson for Ukrainian military intelligence, warns of intensified Russian efforts in the east, projecting challenging months ahead on the front lines. Amid escalating hostilities, President Zelensky disclosed plans for a forthcoming counteroffensive in an interview with German publication Bild. While refraining from specifying a date, he emphasized Ukraine's urgent need for military support, particularly from the United States, to effectively combat and withstand Russian aggression. Zelensky dismissed notions of freezing the conflict, asserting that such a stance would only afford Vladimir Putin the opportunity to prepare for further offensives.