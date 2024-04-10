Bulgaria Sets Stage for Dual Elections on June 9: European Parliament and National Assembly Votes to Coincide

The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Bulgaria has charted the course for a pivotal day in the country's political calendar. In a session held on Tuesday, the Commission finalized the schedule for the upcoming dual elections slated for June 9. This unique electoral event will see Bulgarian citizens casting their votes not only for members of the European Parliament but also for representatives in the National Assembly.

Crucial deadlines have been established, shaping the roadmap leading to the June polls. By April 12, the CEC is mandated to define the procedures for establishing electoral sections abroad, a critical step considering the substantial Bulgarian diaspora. This includes outlining the terms and logistics for overseas voting and liaising with the Foreign Ministry to ensure smooth execution.

By April 19, the Commission will unveil a comprehensive list of voting stations outside Bulgaria, focusing on EU member states for European Parliament elections. These stations, hosting a minimum of 100 voters based on previous electoral data, serve as key nodes in facilitating citizens' participation in the democratic process.

Parties and coalitions eyeing participation in the elections are granted a window between April 15 and 24 to submit their registration applications to the CEC. A rigorous vetting process ensues, leading to the formal registration of eligible entities by April 24. Additionally, initiative committees vying for inclusion in both electoral contests must submit their applications by April 29, adding to the diverse political landscape.

In a democratic flourish, parties, coalitions, and initiative committees are empowered to propose candidate lists for both the European Parliament and National Assembly elections by May 7. This mechanism ensures a broad spectrum of representation, fostering inclusivity within the electoral framework.

With fairness at its core, the CEC employs a random draw to assign consecutive ballot numbers to participating entities. This transparent process, executed no later than May 8, ensures an equitable footing for all contenders as they vie for voter attention in the upcoming elections.

As the clock ticks towards the commencement of the election campaign, scheduled to kick off at midnight on May 10, political fervor is set to escalate. Over the course of nearly a month, until the stroke of midnight on June 7, contenders will engage in spirited campaigns, articulating their visions and garnering public support.