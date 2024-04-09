Orbán's Bulgarian Fandom: Unexpected Admiration in the Balkan Country
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Bulgaria's Ex-PM Denounces Corruption and Russian Influence in FT Interview
Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister, Academician Nikolai Denkov, has condemned corruption as the primary conduit for Russian interference in the country's affairs
Transition of Power: Mariya Gabriel Hands Foreign Minister Post to Stefan Dimitrov
This transition marks the only change in the caretaker cabinet composition, as announced by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev during the ministerial presentation
Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Urges Expedited Military Aid to Ukraine
Bulgaria's newly appointed caretaker Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has pledged to expedite military aid to Ukraine
BGN 100 Million Budget for the Elections in Bulgaria
The new acting finance minister, Lyudmila Petkova, unveiled the budget for the upcoming elections, which amounts to BGN 100 million
Ceremony Marks Handover of Government Leadership in Bulgaria
In a solemn ceremony held at the Council of Ministers building, power transitioned from Nikolai Denkov to the new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev
10th Caretaker Government in Bulgaria's History: Glavchev Cabinet Sworn In
Bulgaria inaugurated the "Glavchev" cabinet in an extraordinary session of the National Assembly, marking the 10th caretaker government in the country's history