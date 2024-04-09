Orbán's Bulgarian Fandom: Unexpected Admiration in the Balkan Country

April 9, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Orbán's Bulgarian Fandom: Unexpected Admiration in the Balkan Country

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's popularity is surprisingly higher in Bulgaria than in his own country or neighboring Slovakia, according to a March survey conducted by the "Ipsos" agency for "Euronews". While only 32% of Hungarians express a positive opinion of Orbán, nearly four out of ten Bulgarians have a favorable view of him. Moreover, the survey indicates that Orbán enjoys 50% more support in Bulgaria than in Hungary. The ambiguity of the "I don't know enough" responses among Slovaks and Bulgarians suggests that some individuals may harbor positive sentiments towards Orbán but choose not to express them publicly.

In Sweden and Finland, Viktor Orbán's approval ratings are notably low, possibly due to Budapest's delayed support for the two countries' NATO membership until the last moment. Vera Jourova, European Commissioner for Values, recently stated in an interview with EUobserver that Hungary faces significant isolation in Europe due to Prime Minister Orbán's close ties with Russia. She highlighted Orbán's handshakes with Putin, which she believes contribute to a retreat from democracy and the rule of law in Hungary.

However, these concerns don't seem to trouble surveyed Bulgarians, who emerge as the most supportive of Vladimir Putin among EU member states. According to "Ipsos" data from late February and early March, 37% of Bulgarians hold a positive opinion of Putin, despite widespread information about his actions in Ukraine and repression in his own country. Another 15% responded with "I don't know enough," making a total of 52% either neutral or positive toward Putin. In comparison, Slovakia, Hungary, and Greece exhibit lower approval ratings for Putin, with varying levels of ambivalence or negativity.

The survey covering 96% of the EU population reveals that Vladimir Putin and Viktor Orbán rank lowest among the eight national leaders assessed. In Bulgaria, their approval ratings are as follows:

  • Viktor Orbán: 47%
  • Vladimir Putin: 37%
  • Emmanuel Macron: 35%
  • Giorgia Meloni: 33%
  • Olaf Scholz: 31%
  • Donald Tusk: 30%
  • Volodymyr Zelensky: 29%
  • Pedro Sanchez: 25%

Emmanuel Macron emerges as the most approved EU leader, with an average of 41% expressing a positive attitude toward him. In Bulgaria specifically, 39% of those surveyed online hold a positive opinion of Macron. In other countries such as Romania (57%), Greece, Germany, Denmark, and the Netherlands (all above 50%), Macron garners approval from more than half of respondents.

Francesco Nicoli, from the Brussels-based Bruegel Institute of Economics, remarked that Macron's leadership is more evident at the European level than domestically, where he receives support from only 28%. Nicoli highlighted Macron's clarity in defining Europe's direction.

He also pointed out that some heads of state and governments lack sufficient fame to elicit strong opinions. Many EU citizens lack enough information about figures like Donald Tusk, Giorgia Meloni, and Pedro Sánchez to form opinions about them.

In Bulgaria, for instance, while Meloni enjoys a 33% approval rating, 56% of respondents feel they lack adequate information about her. The disparity is even greater for Pedro Sánchez, with only 25% expressing approval and 64% admitting to insufficient knowledge about him. Interestingly, Meloni receives strong support from 54% of Romanians.

Euronews described the survey, the first of its kind, as an effort to gauge European sentiment ahead of the June 6-9 European Parliament elections.

The survey also addresses Volodymyr Zelensky, with an average approval rating of 47%. Despite being prominently featured in the news for two years and conducting numerous diplomatic visits to garner support for Ukraine, 21% of respondents admitted to lacking sufficient knowledge about him. Disapproval stands at 32%. Overall, Zelensky emerges as the most favored among the eight leaders under evaluation.

However, Bulgaria stands out from the trend, with 56% expressing disapproval and only 29% offering approval. The country finds itself in the same category of low approval alongside Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Greece. Conversely, Scandinavian countries demonstrate over 72% approval, while Portugal and Spain register 64%. Germany, a key provider of military aid to Ukraine, displays a divided assessment, with 41% expressing positivity compared to 36% negativity.

Although the timing of the poll coincides with border blockades prompted by farmer discontent over Ukrainian agricultural imports, this does not provide the sole explanation. For instance, in Romania, disapproval of Zelensky stands at 40%, while in Poland, a nation at the forefront of protests, the sentiment is notably different, with disapproval at 24% compared to 57% approval.

The survey's findings shed light on the diverse attitudes towards European leaders among Bulgarians and across the EU. Despite being surrounded by controversy and geopolitical tensions, figures like Viktor Orbán and Vladimir Putin still find pockets of support within Bulgaria, highlighting complex dynamics within the country. As Europe prepares for the upcoming European Parliament elections, these insights into public sentiment offer valuable perspectives for policymakers and analysts alike.

