Valley of the Thracian Kings Archaeological Complex Opens in Shipka

In a grand inauguration ceremony today, the city of Shipka proudly unveiled the archaeological complex "Valley of the Thracian Kings," marking a significant achievement in the preservation and presentation of Thracian culture and art.

The complex, a first of its kind in the country, stands as a testament to the rich legacy of the Thracian civilization, offering visitors a captivating journey into the ancient past. Nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes, the complex boasts proximity to renowned Thracian tombs such as Gryphoni, Helvetia, Golyama Kosmatka, Ostrusha, and Shushmanets, forming part of the ambitious project "The World of the Thracians" initiated by the Kazanlak Municipality.

Central to the complex is a striking building housing meticulously crafted wax figures depicting the Thracian king, queen, cupbearer, and warrior. These lifelike figures, fashioned after the captivating wall paintings found in the Kazanlak Thracian tomb, invite visitors to immerse themselves in the regal ambiance of the ancient throne room. Here, amidst the grandeur of Seutopolis, the ancient city is vividly brought to life through intricate models and interactive displays.

Mayor Galina Stoyanova expressed her enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its innovative use of modern technologies to offer visitors a comprehensive and immersive experience. From 3D visualizations to interactive exhibits showcasing Thracian attire and customs, the complex promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

The esteemed presence of archaeologist Prof. Nikolay Ovcharov added further prestige to the event, as he unveiled the model of the ancient city of Seutopolis. Prof. Ovcharov emphasized the significance of the complex in bridging the gap between history and modernity, breathing new life into the region's ancient heritage.

Funded under the Operational Program "Regions in Growth 2014-2020," the project encompasses conservation efforts, restoration initiatives, and the establishment of a tourist-friendly infrastructure. From the preservation of the Thracian tomb and cult complex "Ostrusha" to the construction of a scenic bicycle path from Kren to Shipka, the project epitomizes a holistic approach to heritage conservation and tourism development.

In Prof. Ovcharov's words, the Valley of the Thracian Kings transcends the realm of historical artifacts, offering visitors a dynamic and immersive encounter with the ancient past. As the complex opens its gates to eager visitors, it heralds a new era in the appreciation and celebration of Thracian heritage, ensuring that the legacy of the Thracian kings endures for generations to come.