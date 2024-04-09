Royal DUI Fallout: Princess Kalina Sentenced to Probation and Heavy Fine
In a legal verdict that has garnered significant attention, Princess Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gotha of Bulgaria has been sentenced to eight months of probation for driving under the influence of alcohol. The ruling, handed down by the court in Samokov, also includes a fine of BGN 200 and a substantial payment of over BGN 17,000 to cover the damages incurred from the car accident she was involved in last summer, as reported by bTV.
The incident occurred in Borovets, a popular mountain resort in Bulgaria, where Princess Kalina collided with another vehicle. The court determined that the car she crashed into did not belong to her, hence the hefty financial penalty to compensate for the damages. Additionally, Princess Kalina will be prohibited from driving for the duration of her probation period.
Representing Princess Kalina, her lawyer Ina Lulcheva stated that she fully cooperated with the court throughout the legal proceedings.
The case stems from an incident on August 19 of the previous year, when Princess Kalina struck a barrier at a hotel in Borovets. Subsequent breathalyzer testing revealed her blood alcohol level to be 1.5 parts per million (ppm), exceeding the legal limit.
The sentencing of a member of the royal family for drunk driving has sparked discussions about accountability and responsibility, as well as the consequences of such actions. Princess Kalina's case serves as a reminder of the importance of adhering to traffic regulations and the serious implications of driving under the influence of alcohol.
