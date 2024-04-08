Pop-Folk Singer Involved in Car Accident in Sofia, Found with High Alcohol Levels
The pop-folk singer Debora Ivanova has found herself in the midst of controversy after reportedly causing a car accident in Sofia. According to reports from bTV and Nova TV, the incident occurred on Cherni Vrah Blvd., where Ivanova's vehicle collided with another car.
The breathalyzer test conducted at the scene revealed 2.9 parts per million (ppm) of alcohol in Ivanova's blood. As a result, she is facing detainment for 24 hours, and authorities have ordered a blood test to be conducted at the hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident tested negative for both alcohol and drugs.
Eyewitness accounts of the incident suggest that Ivanova exhibited aggressive behavior following the collision, as reported by Nova TV. However, in an interview with bTV, Ivanova denied consuming alcohol or acting aggressively.
The collision has thrust Ivanova into the spotlight, raising questions about responsible behavior on the road and the consequences of driving under the influence.
