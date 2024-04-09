Climate Activists Succeed in Key Case Against Switzerland at the ECHR

World | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:04
Bulgaria: Climate Activists Succeed in Key Case Against Switzerland at the ECHR Pixabay

Today, climate activists achieved a significant legal triumph at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). The ruling, hailed as a significant victory, highlights the growing recognition of climate change as a human rights issue on the international stage.

According to reports from the DPA, the ECHR sided with the activists, asserting that Swiss authorities had violated their rights by failing to adequately address the consequences of climate change. This pivotal court decision not only marks a crucial win for the plaintiffs but also carries the potential to establish a precedent for similar claims worldwide.

The court's judgment identified "critical gaps" in Switzerland's implementation of its domestic regulatory framework concerning climate change mitigation. Particularly, the country's failure to establish national limits on greenhouse gas emissions, either through carbon budgeting or alternative means, was deemed inadequate by the court.

However, in a separate case involving six Portuguese citizens challenging Portugal and 32 other countries, the outcome differed. The ECHR dismissed the case, citing the plaintiff's failure to pursue legal action within the Portuguese system and the inability to establish jurisdiction over the other implicated nations.

It's essential to note that the European Court of Human Rights operates independently of the European Union, with 46 member states falling under its jurisdiction. This distinction emphasizes the significance of the court's decision in recognizing climate change as a fundamental human rights issue, transcending political boundaries and affiliations.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Switzerland, activists, European, climate

Related Articles:

EU's Backing Leads to Positive Outcomes in Border Security for Bulgaria and Romania

In a recent announcement by the European Commission, significant progress has been reported in the joint efforts to safeguard the external borders of Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19

Report Reveals: 57 Producers Responsible for Majority of CO2 Emissions

A recent report by the non-profit think tank InfluenceMap has unveiled startling insights into the world's carbon dioxide emissions landscape

Society » Environment | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:47

European Commission Grants Greece 1 Billion Euros for Renewable Energy Projects

With the aim to bolster renewable energy infrastructure, the European Commission has greenlit funding of 1 billion euros for two key projects in Greece

World » EU | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 10:38

Investigation Reveals Corruption Allegations in Vaccine Negotiations Involving Von der Leyen

European prosecutors are delving into allegations of corruption surrounding the COVID-19 vaccine negotiations between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla

World » EU | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 17:47

Bulgaria and Romania Enter Air and Sea Schengen Today!

Bulgaria and Romania are poised to become partial members of the Schengen area starting March 31

World » EU | March 31, 2024, Sunday // 09:30

Scandal Erupts: Moscow Allegedly Pays MEPs to Influence European Elections

A brewing scandal has gripped European politics as reports surface of Russia's alleged payment to high-ranking Members of the European Parliament

World » EU | March 29, 2024, Friday // 16:31
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Russia Turns to Kazakhstan for Gasoline Supply in Case of Shortages

Amidst concerns over potential fuel shortages exacerbated by Ukrainian drone attacks, Russia has approached Kazakhstan with a request to stand ready to supply 100,000 tons of gasoline, as reported by three industry sources to Reuters

World » Russia | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:34

Netanyahu Signals Imminent Ground Offensive in Rafah Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that a ground offensive in Rafah is imminent, though no specific timing was provided

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:41

EU's Backing Leads to Positive Outcomes in Border Security for Bulgaria and Romania

In a recent announcement by the European Commission, significant progress has been reported in the joint efforts to safeguard the external borders of Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19

Islamic State Threatens Champions League Quarter-Finals with Terrorist Attacks

The terrorist group known as the "Islamic State" has issued a threat against the upcoming quarter-finals of the Champions League.

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:28

China and Russia Unite for Justice: A Strategic Partnership Against Western Pressure

China's top diplomat emphasized Beijing's commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation with Moscow, asserting that the two nations should align themselves with "honesty and justice"

World » Russia | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

Millions Witness Rare Total Solar Eclipse Across North America

Millions of people from Mexico to Canada and across the United States were treated to a spectacular celestial event on Monday as they witnessed a rare total solar eclipse

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria