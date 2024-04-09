New for Summer 2024: Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to Lisbon
The flights will operate every Wednesday and Saturday.
Passengers of 'Bulgaria Air' can now enjoy another exotic destination from the airline's portfolio. On April 6th, the national carrier launched its new regular route between Sofia and Lisbon for the summer of 2024.
'Bulgaria Air' will fly directly to the Portuguese capital and back twice a week - every Wednesday and Saturday until the end of the summer season. The lowest price for a one-way ticket in economy class for a passenger without registered baggage to Lisbon is 139 EUR.
Ancient, vibrant, and extraordinary, Lisbon offers a palette of experiences that will impress both adventure seekers and those seeking an unforgettable vacation. The Portuguese capital is unique in terms of its cultural and historical significance. With over 62 museums in Lisbon, a casual stroll through its colorful and steep streets also serves as a unique sightseeing experience, complemented by the numerous medieval castles scattered throughout the city.
You can start planning your unforgettable journey to colorful Lisbon right now with the convenient direct flights of "Bulgaria Air". For more information regarding the schedule and ticket reservations, you can contact the Customer Service Center via email at callFB@air.bg or online at www.air.bg and through the mobile application. Tickets can also be reserved at the airline's domestic and abroad offices and through the agency network.
