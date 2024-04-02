Gas Leak Emergency in Karnobat: People Seek Medical Assistance

Global Gas Glut Forecasted to Reach Multi-Decade Highs
Natural gas prices have seen a steady decline in recent months, largely attributed to an oversupply of the blue fuel following a milder-than-anticipated winter season worldwide
A new report of a gas leak in Karnobat has sparked concern among residents and authorities, as emergency services rush to address the situation. According to BTV, the incident was reported on Monday evening, leading to several individuals seeking medical assistance due to throat irritation and coughing.
As per data from the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHIs), six people have presented themselves at the Emergency Department with symptoms of throat irritation and coughing. Georgi Pazderov, the director of RZI Burgas, confirmed that these individuals had sought help since 7:00 in the morning. While their conditions are being closely monitored, they are reported to be in stable condition and do not require hospitalization.
Despite efforts to locate the source of the gas leak, the fire department's initial measurements conducted after the first signal, received after 10 p.m., did not detect any leaks. However, concerns persisted, prompting authorities to convene a headquarters at 10 a.m. in the municipality of Karnobat. The meeting involved representatives from various agencies including RIOSV, Labor Inspection, police, fire department, and RHIs, aimed at identifying the cause of the odor and ensuring public safety.
Reports from the scene indicate that workers in the affected area experienced symptoms such as nausea, burning eyes, and vomiting, prompting the evacuation of the premises.
In response to the situation, workers were safely evacuated to the yard of the enterprise as a precautionary measure.
Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the gas leak and ensure the safety of residents in Karnobat.
