Gas Leak Emergency in Karnobat: People Seek Medical Assistance

Society » HEALTH | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:13
Bulgaria: Gas Leak Emergency in Karnobat: People Seek Medical Assistance Wikimedia Commons

A new report of a gas leak in Karnobat has sparked concern among residents and authorities, as emergency services rush to address the situation. According to BTV, the incident was reported on Monday evening, leading to several individuals seeking medical assistance due to throat irritation and coughing.

As per data from the Regional Health Inspectorate (RHIs), six people have presented themselves at the Emergency Department with symptoms of throat irritation and coughing. Georgi Pazderov, the director of RZI Burgas, confirmed that these individuals had sought help since 7:00 in the morning. While their conditions are being closely monitored, they are reported to be in stable condition and do not require hospitalization.

Despite efforts to locate the source of the gas leak, the fire department's initial measurements conducted after the first signal, received after 10 p.m., did not detect any leaks. However, concerns persisted, prompting authorities to convene a headquarters at 10 a.m. in the municipality of Karnobat. The meeting involved representatives from various agencies including RIOSV, Labor Inspection, police, fire department, and RHIs, aimed at identifying the cause of the odor and ensuring public safety.

Reports from the scene indicate that workers in the affected area experienced symptoms such as nausea, burning eyes, and vomiting, prompting the evacuation of the premises.

In response to the situation, workers were safely evacuated to the yard of the enterprise as a precautionary measure.

Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the cause of the gas leak and ensure the safety of residents in Karnobat.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Karnobat, gas, leak, emergency

Related Articles:

Global Gas Glut Forecasted to Reach Multi-Decade Highs

Natural gas prices have seen a steady decline in recent months, largely attributed to an oversupply of the blue fuel following a milder-than-anticipated winter season worldwide

World | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 14:48

Alert! Bulgaria Initiates National Early Warning System Drill

The Ministry of the Interior has announced a comprehensive testing exercise of the National Early Warning and Notification System

Society | April 1, 2024, Monday // 08:29

Serbia on Edge: Race to Find Missing Toddler Near Bulgarian Border Intensifies

A race against time unfolds in Serbia as emergency services mobilize to locate two-year-old Danka Ilić, who vanished from Banjsko Polje near Bor

Society » Incidents | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 14:37

Bulgarian Authorities Knew They Were Helping Putin Against Ukraine With “TurkStream”

The ruling party, led by GERB, knowingly approved the passage of the "Turkish Stream" gas pipeline through Bulgaria, according to recent revelations

Politics | March 22, 2024, Friday // 14:47

Ambulance Overturned in Serious Accident at Busy Sofia Intersection

An alarming incident unfolded at one of Sofia's bustling intersections as an ambulance overturned, leaving chaos in its wake

Society » Incidents | March 18, 2024, Monday // 11:58

US Sees Gas Pipeline Through Bulgaria as Key Energy Initiative in Region

During a forum in Alexandroupolis, US Assistant Secretary of State for Energy, Jeffrey Payatt, highlighted the significance of a gas pipeline project through Bulgaria as the next pivotal step for energy development in the region

Business » Energy | March 14, 2024, Thursday // 11:00
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Health

EU Warns of Potential Bird Flu Pandemic

The European Food Safety Agency (EFSA) issued a stark warning regarding the looming threat of a large-scale bird flu pandemic, underscoring the potential consequences if the virus were to transition to humans and establish human-to-human transmission

Society » Health | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 09:10

Bulgaria Outpaces EU Average in Doctor Numbers, but Nurses Lag Behind

Bulgaria boasts a higher number of graduated and practicing doctors per capita compared to the European Union's average, according to an analysis commissioned by the Bulgarian Medical Union

Society » Health | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 14:19

Ministry of Health Rolls Out Campaign Emphasizing Vaccine Benefits

In a concerted effort to bolster public health, Bulgaria's Health Ministry, in collaboration with UNICEF Bulgaria, announces a proactive campaign advocating the advantages of vaccination, the Ministry stated in a press release on Monday.

Society » Health | April 1, 2024, Monday // 14:07

Starting April 1st, Antibiotics Exclusively Prescribed with E-Prescriptions

Amidst a shift toward digital healthcare practices, a new regulation mandates that doctors prescribe antibiotics solely through electronic prescription starting today

Society » Health | April 1, 2024, Monday // 11:08

Bulgaria's Cardiovascular Crisis: Deputy PM Urges Action

Bulgaria is grappling with a staggering burden of cardiovascular diseases, with more than 6 million new cases and over 1.8 million deaths reported annually

Society » Health | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 12:08

Japan Faces Surge in Deadly Strep Throat Infections: Warning Issued

Japanese health authorities have issued a warning as the nation grapples with a significant uptick in potentially fatal strep throat infections, particularly in Tokyo

Society » Health | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 09:13
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria