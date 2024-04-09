Weather In Bulgaria on April 10: Sunshine and Steady Temperatures Await

During the nighttime, the weather will be predominantly clear and calm. Minimum temperatures will range mostly between 3°C and 8°C, with temperatures around 5°C in Sofia. Tomorrow's weather will be sunny with a light to moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 23°C and 28°C, slightly cooler along the Black Sea coast, and around 25°C in Sofia.

In the mountains, sunny conditions are expected with a moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will be approximately 17°C, and around 11°C at 2000 meters altitude.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will also be sunny with a light to moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 17°C and 19°C. The sea water temperature will be around 13°C-14°C, with sea swell reaching 2-3 bales.

The atmospheric pressure is forecasted to be higher than the monthly average and is expected to remain relatively stable.