Weather In Bulgaria on April 10: Sunshine and Steady Temperatures Await

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 20:29
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria on April 10: Sunshine and Steady Temperatures Await Pixabay

During the nighttime, the weather will be predominantly clear and calm. Minimum temperatures will range mostly between 3°C and 8°C, with temperatures around 5°C in Sofia. Tomorrow's weather will be sunny with a light to moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 23°C and 28°C, slightly cooler along the Black Sea coast, and around 25°C in Sofia.

In the mountains, sunny conditions are expected with a moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures at 1200 meters altitude will be approximately 17°C, and around 11°C at 2000 meters altitude.

Along the Black Sea coast, it will also be sunny with a light to moderate east-northeast wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 17°C and 19°C. The sea water temperature will be around 13°C-14°C, with sea swell reaching 2-3 bales.

The atmospheric pressure is forecasted to be higher than the monthly average and is expected to remain relatively stable.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tempretures, sunny, weather, wind

Related Articles:

Millions Witness Rare Total Solar Eclipse Across North America

Millions of people from Mexico to Canada and across the United States were treated to a spectacular celestial event on Monday as they witnessed a rare total solar eclipse

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:39

Weather In Bulgaria on April 9: Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Await

Tonight's weather will be clear and relatively calm. Overnight lows will range between 4°C and 9°C, with temperatures in Sofia hovering around 5°C

Society » Environment | April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:00

Weather in Bulgaria on April 8: Sunny Spells and Mild Temperatures

According to the latest forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, the country can expect a pleasant blend of weather conditions, with Sofia

Society » Environment | April 8, 2024, Monday // 08:15

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunshine Followed by Evening Showers

During the night, skies will generally be clear and tranquil, with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 10°C, around 6°C in Sofia

Society » Environment | April 5, 2024, Friday // 15:19

Weather in Bulgaria on April 5: Clear Skies And Sunshine

Tonight, the weather is expected to be mostly clear with a gentle westerly breeze. Minimum temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C, while in Sofia, temperatures will be around 5°C

Society » Environment | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 18:07

Weather in Bulgaria on April 4: Sunny Outlook but Expect Rain in Mountainous Regions

During the night, there will be scattered clouds, predominantly significant over Eastern Bulgaria, with no precipitation expected

Society » Environment | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 18:25
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Environment

Weather In Bulgaria on April 9: Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Await

Tonight's weather will be clear and relatively calm. Overnight lows will range between 4°C and 9°C, with temperatures in Sofia hovering around 5°C

Society » Environment | April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:00

Weather in Bulgaria on April 8: Sunny Spells and Mild Temperatures

According to the latest forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, the country can expect a pleasant blend of weather conditions, with Sofia

Society » Environment | April 8, 2024, Monday // 08:15

Weather in Bulgaria For The Weekend: Sunshine Followed by Evening Showers

During the night, skies will generally be clear and tranquil, with temperatures ranging between 5°C and 10°C, around 6°C in Sofia

Society » Environment | April 5, 2024, Friday // 15:19

Weather in Bulgaria on April 5: Clear Skies And Sunshine

Tonight, the weather is expected to be mostly clear with a gentle westerly breeze. Minimum temperatures will range from 4°C to 9°C, while in Sofia, temperatures will be around 5°C

Society » Environment | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 18:07

Report Reveals: 57 Producers Responsible for Majority of CO2 Emissions

A recent report by the non-profit think tank InfluenceMap has unveiled startling insights into the world's carbon dioxide emissions landscape

Society » Environment | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 10:47

Weather in Bulgaria on April 4: Sunny Outlook but Expect Rain in Mountainous Regions

During the night, there will be scattered clouds, predominantly significant over Eastern Bulgaria, with no precipitation expected

Society » Environment | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 18:25
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria