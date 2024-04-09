Netanyahu Signals Imminent Ground Offensive in Rafah Amid Ceasefire Talks

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:41
Bulgaria: Netanyahu Signals Imminent Ground Offensive in Rafah Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that a ground offensive in Rafah is imminent, though no specific timing was provided. He emphasized the necessity of entering Rafah for a decisive victory over Hamas. Meanwhile, Hamas indicated dissatisfaction with an Israeli proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar.

Discussions involving Israel, Hamas, the US, Egypt, and Qatar are ongoing to negotiate a ceasefire and the release of hostages. Netanyahu reaffirmed his commitment to a ground offensive in Rafah, despite international pressure to refrain from military action in the densely populated area.

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir warned that abandoning plans for the Rafah offensive could jeopardize Netanyahu's coalition support. The US State Department expressed concern over the potential impact of a ground offensive on civilians and reiterated the need for a credible plan to address their safety.

Hamas rejected the Israeli proposal mediated by Egypt and Qatar, describing it as insufficient. Negotiations continue as Israel seeks a "prisoners-for-hostages" deal while Hamas insists on an end to the military offensive and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes.

Amidst the negotiations, Hamas revealed that 133 hostages remain in Gaza tunnels out of the 253 captured on October 7. Talks are ongoing regarding the release of approximately 40 hostages as part of a potential initial agreement.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Netanyahu, Rafah, offensive, ceasefire

Related Articles:

Egypt Reports Progress in Gaza Ceasefire Talks as Israel Issues Warning

Efforts to broker a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip have shown signs of progress, with Egypt reporting advancements in negotiations between the two sides

World | April 8, 2024, Monday // 08:34

Biden to Netanyahu: Protect civilians in Gaza or US policy will change

U.S. President Joe Biden has issued a stark ultimatum to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: safeguard Palestinian civilians and foreign aid workers in Gaza or face potential repercussions from Washington, Reuters reported

World | April 5, 2024, Friday // 09:06

Russia Poised for Major Offensive in August

Reports from Politico suggest that Russia is gearing up for a significant offensive, possibly as early as August, according to high-ranking Ukrainian military personnel who served under General Valerii Zaluzhnyi

World » Russia | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 12:01

Bulgaria's President Radev Advocates for Peace in Gaza Amid Rising Tensions

Bulgaria stands in solidarity with international efforts for ceasefire and peace in Gaza, as President Rumen Radev affirmed in a recent conversation with Israeli President Isaac Herzog

Politics | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 09:59

Israeli Strikes in Lebanon While Netanyahu Pushes For Ground Operation In Rafah

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has requested a meeting with the White House to discuss an upcoming ground operation in Rafah, situated in the southern part of the Gaza Strip

World | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 09:13

Israeli Truce Talks Stall as Negotiators Leave Doha Amidst Rising Tensions

Amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire brokered by Qatar have hit a roadblock, with Israeli negotiators withdrawing from talks in Doha

World | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Climate Activists Succeed in Key Case Against Switzerland at the ECHR

Today, climate activists achieved a significant legal triumph at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:04

Russia Turns to Kazakhstan for Gasoline Supply in Case of Shortages

Amidst concerns over potential fuel shortages exacerbated by Ukrainian drone attacks, Russia has approached Kazakhstan with a request to stand ready to supply 100,000 tons of gasoline, as reported by three industry sources to Reuters

World » Russia | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:34

EU's Backing Leads to Positive Outcomes in Border Security for Bulgaria and Romania

In a recent announcement by the European Commission, significant progress has been reported in the joint efforts to safeguard the external borders of Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19

Islamic State Threatens Champions League Quarter-Finals with Terrorist Attacks

The terrorist group known as the "Islamic State" has issued a threat against the upcoming quarter-finals of the Champions League.

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:28

China and Russia Unite for Justice: A Strategic Partnership Against Western Pressure

China's top diplomat emphasized Beijing's commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation with Moscow, asserting that the two nations should align themselves with "honesty and justice"

World » Russia | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

Millions Witness Rare Total Solar Eclipse Across North America

Millions of people from Mexico to Canada and across the United States were treated to a spectacular celestial event on Monday as they witnessed a rare total solar eclipse

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria