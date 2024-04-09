Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Urges Expedited Military Aid to Ukraine

Politics » DEFENSE | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:01
Bulgaria: Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Urges Expedited Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria's newly appointed caretaker Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has pledged to expedite military aid to Ukraine. Speaking at the ceremony marking his assumption of office from his predecessor Todor Tagarev, Zapryanov underscored the urgency of accelerating the delivery of two military aid packages to Ukraine. Previously serving as Tagarev's deputy, Zapryanov emphasized the caretaker government's commitment to enhancing defense capabilities while also ensuring the integrity of upcoming elections.

"We will try to speed up aid to Ukraine," stated Zapryanov. "Further opportunities for direct military assistance will be considered." Recognizing the critical need for swift action, Zapryanov asserted that the caretaker government could not afford a prolonged period of inaction and must prioritize increasing the pace of activities.

Highlighting the importance of completing a strategic review of defense, Zapryanov outlined plans to address existing challenges within the armed forces and enhance defense capabilities. Moreover, he reaffirmed Bulgaria's commitment to Euro-Atlantic membership, positioning the country prominently on the Euro-Atlantic map.

In his remarks, outgoing Minister Tagarev commended Zapryanov's extensive experience and expressed confidence in his ability to lead the defense ministry effectively. However, Tagarev also highlighted unresolved issues during his tenure, including the naming of the "Graf Ignatiev" air base, set to receive new F-16 Block 70 combat aircraft. Tagarev condemned the base's namesake, Count Nikolai Ignatiev, as a prominent figure in the Russian Empire known for his anti-Bulgarian and anti-Semitic sentiments.

Tagarev urged military leadership to address the issue and rename the base appropriately, emphasizing the importance of upholding national values and historical significance.

