FIDE Interview: Nurgyul Salimova Opens Up about Chess and Inspiration

Sports | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 11:52
Nurgyul Salimova, the emerging talent in Bulgarian chess, was interviewed for the International Chess Federation - FIDE amidst the ongoing Candidates Tournament 2024 in Toronto, Canada.

During her interview, Salimova emphasizes the universal appeal of chess, especially for children, expressing her joy in inspiring young minds to take up the game.  “Many kids are now learning how to play chess. I would be very happy if I inspired some of them because chess is a great game, and it’s good for all ages. I hope there will be a new generation of players like Topalov and Stefanova”, she remarked.

Her words resonate deeply in Bulgaria, where chess is experiencing a surge in popularity among children. Salimova's journey into the world of chess began at a young age, and now, at just 20 years old, she stands as the youngest participant in the Candidates Tournament.

Despite her youth, Salimova's accomplishments speak volumes. In 2023, she secured second place at the Chess World Cup in Baku and later clinched a European title, marking her as a formidable force in the chess world.

Approaching the tournament with a blend of determination and humility, Salimova describes her goals as simply "gaining experience and enjoyment". Reflecting on her performance after the initial four games, where she shares 3-5 place with 2 points, Salimova remains optimistic and focused on the challenges ahead.

With her next opponent being the tournament leader Tan Zhongyi, Salimova prepares to bring her A-game to the board, drawing inspiration from chess legends Antoineta Stefanova and Veselin Topalov, whom she has admired since childhood.

As the tension mounts in the tournament, Salimova finds motivation in the competitive atmosphere, embracing the opportunity to test her skills against familiar opponents she has prepared for over several months.

Throughout her professional journey, Nurgyul Salimova epitomizes resilience and dedication, serving as an inspiration to a fresh wave of chess aficionados worldwide, extending beyond the borders of Bulgaria.

 

