Vatican Condemns Gender Reassignment and Surrogacy as "Threats" to Human Dignity

Vatican Shifts Tone on Ukraine Conflict: Demands End of Russian Aggression
The Vatican has undergone a notable shift in its approach towards the ongoing war in Ukraine, signaling a firmer stance against Russia's aggression
The Vatican has issued a strong condemnation of gender reassignment surgery and surrogacy, labeling them as "serious threats" to human dignity. In a document titled Dignitas Infinita ("Infinite Dignity"), approved by Pope Francis, these practices are equated with abortion and euthanasia, violating what is perceived as God's plan.
According to the Vatican, the rejection of gender theory is a key aspect of the document. Gender theory, as defined by the Vatican, is seen as part of an "ideological colonization" process that aims to eliminate sexual distinctions and make everyone equal. The document argues that this ideology poses a danger by negating the inherent differences between individuals.
While acknowledging the existence of congenital or acquired genital abnormalities, the Vatican maintains that any attempt to change one's biological sex threatens the unique dignity bestowed upon individuals at the moment of conception.
Furthermore, the document denounces surrogacy as it violates the dignity of both the surrogate mother and the child. Surrogacy is criticized for reducing women to mere vessels for carrying children and commodifying the offspring. The Vatican argues that surrogacy fails to respect the child's right to a natural origin of life and subjects the surrogate mother to potential exploitation.
Despite its stance against gender reassignment and surrogacy, the Vatican clarifies that being homosexual is not considered a crime. Pope Francis has condemned the criminalization, imprisonment, torture, and killing of homosexuals in certain countries as contrary to human dignity.
However, the Vatican's approach to sexual minorities has its limits, with critics noting that warm attitudes toward LGBTQ+ individuals may send conflicting messages. Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernandez, close to the Pope, avoided labeling homosexual acts as a disorder but emphasized the need for more appropriate language to convey the idea that such acts do not produce the sacrament of life.
