Bulgaria Braces for Easter Tourism Boom: Over a Million Trips Expected

As the Orthodox Easter coincides with May this year, Bulgaria is gearing up for an unprecedented surge in travel, predicts Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Forecasting of the Information Environment in Tourism, in an interview with BTA.

The surge in travel can be attributed to the occurrence of Orthodox Easter falling in May, coinciding with the holidays of St. George on May 6th and the Day of the Holy Brothers St. Cyril and St. Methodius, along with the Bulgarian alphabet, on May 24th.

May's favorable weather has been attracting an increasing number of foreign tourists, contributing to a growing momentum in tourism.

The initial influx of visitors has already reached Bulgaria's coastal destinations, with mountain resorts also flourishing amid the lingering winter conditions of April. Despite the political turbulence surrounding the caretaker government and impending European elections, Bulgarians are steadfastly focusing on planning their summer escapades. Attractive holiday packages in guesthouses, spas, and city hotels are rapidly being snapped up, with overnight stays this Easter ranging from BGN 60 to 250 per person.

Anticipating over a million trips within the country, the first ten days of May are projected to witness a flurry of activity. Unlike years when Easter falls in April, the May celebration ensures a seamless transition into the summer tourism season, commencing earlier than usual, around mid-May along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

Rumen Draganov indicated that overall, they anticipate sustained high travel activity throughout May, which will subsequently bolster the upcoming summer season. He highlighted a shift in booking trends within Bulgaria's primary markets, specifically mentioning the UK and Germany.

The bulk of these trips will be made by Bulgarian citizens, seizing the opportunity to amalgamate their holidays. Foreign visits to Bulgaria during Easter alone are forecasted to surpass 80,000, with expectations soaring to over 800,000 for the entire month of May. Simultaneously, Bulgarian outbound travel is projected to hit around 1.5 million, with a peak around May 24th.