Bulgaria Braces for Easter Tourism Boom: Over a Million Trips Expected

Business » TOURISM | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 11:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria Braces for Easter Tourism Boom: Over a Million Trips Expected Pixabay

As the Orthodox Easter coincides with May this year, Bulgaria is gearing up for an unprecedented surge in travel, predicts Rumen Draganov, director of the Institute for Analysis and Forecasting of the Information Environment in Tourism, in an interview with BTA.

The surge in travel can be attributed to the occurrence of Orthodox Easter falling in May, coinciding with the holidays of St. George on May 6th and the Day of the Holy Brothers St. Cyril and St. Methodius, along with the Bulgarian alphabet, on May 24th.

May's favorable weather has been attracting an increasing number of foreign tourists, contributing to a growing momentum in tourism.

The initial influx of visitors has already reached Bulgaria's coastal destinations, with mountain resorts also flourishing amid the lingering winter conditions of April. Despite the political turbulence surrounding the caretaker government and impending European elections, Bulgarians are steadfastly focusing on planning their summer escapades. Attractive holiday packages in guesthouses, spas, and city hotels are rapidly being snapped up, with overnight stays this Easter ranging from BGN 60 to 250 per person.

Anticipating over a million trips within the country, the first ten days of May are projected to witness a flurry of activity. Unlike years when Easter falls in April, the May celebration ensures a seamless transition into the summer tourism season, commencing earlier than usual, around mid-May along the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

Rumen Draganov indicated that overall, they anticipate sustained high travel activity throughout May, which will subsequently bolster the upcoming summer season. He highlighted a shift in booking trends within Bulgaria's primary markets, specifically mentioning the UK and Germany.

The bulk of these trips will be made by Bulgarian citizens, seizing the opportunity to amalgamate their holidays. Foreign visits to Bulgaria during Easter alone are forecasted to surpass 80,000, with expectations soaring to over 800,000 for the entire month of May. Simultaneously, Bulgarian outbound travel is projected to hit around 1.5 million, with a peak around May 24th.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Tourism » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tourism, Easter, summer, Bulgaria

Related Articles:

Orbán's Bulgarian Fandom: Unexpected Admiration in the Balkan Country

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's popularity is surprisingly higher in Bulgaria than in his own country or neighboring Slovakia

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:49

Royal DUI Fallout: Princess Kalina Sentenced to Probation and Heavy Fine

In a legal verdict that has garnered significant attention, Princess Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gotha of Bulgaria has been sentenced to eight months of probation for driving under the influence of alcohol

Crime | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:20

Bulgaria's Ex-PM Denounces Corruption and Russian Influence in FT Interview

Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister, Academician Nikolai Denkov, has condemned corruption as the primary conduit for Russian interference in the country's affairs

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 15:59

New for Summer 2024: Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to Lisbon

The flights will operate every Wednesday and Saturday.

Business » Tourism | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:01

Transition of Power: Mariya Gabriel Hands Foreign Minister Post to Stefan Dimitrov

This transition marks the only change in the caretaker cabinet composition, as announced by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev during the ministerial presentation

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:53

Bulgaria's New Finance Minister Prioritizes Eurozone and Full Schengen Membership

The newly appointed Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Lyudmila Petkova, has reaffirmed the country's commitment to joining the Eurozone, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and achieving full-fledged Sche

Business » Finance | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:42
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Tourism

New for Summer 2024: Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to Lisbon

The flights will operate every Wednesday and Saturday.

Business » Tourism | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:01

Bulgaria Air Resumes Flights to Milan for the Summer Season of 2024

In March 2024, the national carrier commenced operations on flights to Malpensa Airport via the restored regular route to Milan – a beloved and popular destination for all Bulgarians

Business » Tourism | April 5, 2024, Friday // 14:29

Advanced AI Cameras to Monitor Crime in Sunny Beach

In preparation for the upcoming summer season, authorities in Sunny Beach have unveiled a state-of-the-art video surveillance system comprising nearly 100 cameras, with four equipped for facial and license plate recognition

Business » Tourism | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:13

Burgas City Railway to Connect Airport by 2024

A transformative project is underway in Burgas, Bulgaria, as plans for a city railway to link the Central Railway Station with Burgas Airport are on track for completion by the end of 2024

Business » Tourism | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 15:50

Record Winter Tourism in Bulgaria: Sofia Leads Preferred Destinations

Bulgaria experienced a remarkable surge in winter tourism from December 1, 2023, to March 25, 2024, with a total of 1.8 million tourist check-ins recorded across the country

Business » Tourism | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:38

Change of Gates for Domestic Flights of 'Bulgaria Air' at Sofia Airport

As a result of the accession of Bulgaria to the Schengen area from the end of March 2024, a change is also required at Sofia airport regarding the exit used by passengers for domestic routes in the country operated by the national carrier

Business » Tourism | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 11:32
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria