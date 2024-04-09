Ceremony Marks Handover of Government Leadership in Bulgaria

Orbán's Bulgarian Fandom: Unexpected Admiration in the Balkan Country
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's popularity is surprisingly higher in Bulgaria than in his own country or neighboring Slovakia
In a solemn ceremony held at the Council of Ministers building, power transitioned from Nikolai Denkov to the new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.
Denkov expressed well-wishes for the success of the incoming government, highlighting the importance of their work for the benefit of Bulgaria. He emphasized the efforts made by his government to develop a management program, ensuring a smooth transition for the forthcoming period.
Among the significant challenges facing the new cabinet, Denkov underscored the importance of ensuring fair elections that restore trust among citizens, acknowledging the existing lack of confidence. He stressed the need for indicators such as the presence of voting machines and a low proportion of invalid ballots to safeguard the integrity of election results.
Glavchev, in his response, emphasized his commitment to avoiding provocations, petty disputes, and personal ambitions. He pledged to uphold stability, protect state sovereignty, and focus on organizing fair elections as an essential responsibility of the caretaker government.
Addressing Denkov directly, Glavchev affirmed his confidence in the acting ministers chosen for their roles. He reiterated the government's dedication to guiding Bulgaria on its European developmental path, safeguarding citizens' well-being, and ensuring fair elections.
Earlier in the day, at an extraordinary session of the National Assembly, the official Council of Ministers, appointed by President Rumen Radev, took their oaths before the deputies. This marked a significant moment as per the latest constitutional amendments, with President Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova in attendance.
President Radev also signed the decree appointing the caretaker government, with only one change in the composition—Stefan Dimitrov replacing the initially nominated Ivaylo Tsenov as the foreign minister.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's popularity is surprisingly higher in Bulgaria than in his own country or neighboring Slovakia
Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister, Academician Nikolai Denkov, has condemned corruption as the primary conduit for Russian interference in the country's affairs
This transition marks the only change in the caretaker cabinet composition, as announced by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev during the ministerial presentation
Bulgaria's newly appointed caretaker Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has pledged to expedite military aid to Ukraine
The new acting finance minister, Lyudmila Petkova, unveiled the budget for the upcoming elections, which amounts to BGN 100 million
Bulgaria inaugurated the "Glavchev" cabinet in an extraordinary session of the National Assembly, marking the 10th caretaker government in the country's history
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022