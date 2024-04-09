Ceremony Marks Handover of Government Leadership in Bulgaria

April 9, 2024, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Ceremony Marks Handover of Government Leadership in Bulgaria

In a solemn ceremony held at the Council of Ministers building, power transitioned from Nikolai Denkov to the new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev.

Denkov expressed well-wishes for the success of the incoming government, highlighting the importance of their work for the benefit of Bulgaria. He emphasized the efforts made by his government to develop a management program, ensuring a smooth transition for the forthcoming period.

Among the significant challenges facing the new cabinet, Denkov underscored the importance of ensuring fair elections that restore trust among citizens, acknowledging the existing lack of confidence. He stressed the need for indicators such as the presence of voting machines and a low proportion of invalid ballots to safeguard the integrity of election results.

Glavchev, in his response, emphasized his commitment to avoiding provocations, petty disputes, and personal ambitions. He pledged to uphold stability, protect state sovereignty, and focus on organizing fair elections as an essential responsibility of the caretaker government.

Addressing Denkov directly, Glavchev affirmed his confidence in the acting ministers chosen for their roles. He reiterated the government's dedication to guiding Bulgaria on its European developmental path, safeguarding citizens' well-being, and ensuring fair elections.

Earlier in the day, at an extraordinary session of the National Assembly, the official Council of Ministers, appointed by President Rumen Radev, took their oaths before the deputies. This marked a significant moment as per the latest constitutional amendments, with President Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova in attendance.

President Radev also signed the decree appointing the caretaker government, with only one change in the composition—Stefan Dimitrov replacing the initially nominated Ivaylo Tsenov as the foreign minister.

