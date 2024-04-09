Islamic State Threatens Champions League Quarter-Finals with Terrorist Attacks

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:28
Bulgaria: Islamic State Threatens Champions League Quarter-Finals with Terrorist Attacks

The terrorist group known as the "Islamic State" has issued a threat against the upcoming quarter-finals of the Champions League. The ominous warning was delivered through a propaganda publication, Al-Azaim, affiliated with the "Islamic State - Khorasan Province". The publication featured a disturbing collage depicting a man armed with a machine gun alongside images of the four stadiums scheduled to host the matches – the "Santiago Bernabeu" and "Metropolitano" in Madrid, the "Emirates" in London, and the "Parc des Princes" in Paris.

Beneath the collage, a menacing message reads, "Kill them all".

While the threat has sparked concern, authorities are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the matches. According to reports from the Spanish publication Marca, there have been no changes to the organization of the matches at this time. However, heightened security measures have been implemented in response to the threat.

The prospect of a terrorist attack looms ominously over one of football's most prestigious tournaments. The Champions League quarter-finals draw massive crowds and attract global attention, making them potential targets for extremist groups seeking to instill fear and chaos.

Despite the threat, football authorities remain steadfast in their commitment to ensuring the safety of players, staff, and spectators. Security measures will be bolstered, and coordination between law enforcement agencies will be intensified to mitigate the risk of any potential terrorist activity.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Islamic state, Champions League, terrorist, security

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Customs Officers Play Key Role in Combating Migrant Trafficking to Britain

Customs officer Georgi Gospodinov keeps a vigilant eye out for unusual cargo at Bulgaria's Kapitan Andreevo border crossing, a critical checkpoint in the fight against migrant trafficking to Britain

Business | April 8, 2024, Monday // 12:52

New Zealand Set to Establish New Partnership with NATO in the Coming Months

Foreign Minister Winston Peters of New Zealand announced on Friday the country's commitment to bolstering collaboration with NATO partners to uphold collective security

World | April 5, 2024, Friday // 09:30

State Agency for National Security Conducts Major Operation In Sofia

A significant operation led by the State Agency for National Security (DANS) and the Anti-Corruption Commission is currently underway across Sofia and the country

Crime | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 12:42

Russia Considers Removing Taliban from Terrorist List

Russia announced its efforts to remove the Taliban from its list of banned terrorist organizations

World » Russia | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 15:41

Austria Investigates Russian Spying Amid Security Concerns

Austria's Chancellor, Karl Nehammer, has summoned the National Security Council amidst mounting suspicions of espionage involving former high-ranking security service officials allegedly spying for Russia

World | April 2, 2024, Tuesday // 10:52

Perspectives of Political Leaders on the Security, Sovereignty, and Strategic Evolution of Bulgaria's 20 Years in NATO

Two decades ago, Bulgaria embarked on a transformative journey by joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)

Politics » Defense | March 29, 2024, Friday // 13:19
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Climate Activists Succeed in Key Case Against Switzerland at the ECHR

Today, climate activists achieved a significant legal triumph at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:04

Russia Turns to Kazakhstan for Gasoline Supply in Case of Shortages

Amidst concerns over potential fuel shortages exacerbated by Ukrainian drone attacks, Russia has approached Kazakhstan with a request to stand ready to supply 100,000 tons of gasoline, as reported by three industry sources to Reuters

World » Russia | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:34

Netanyahu Signals Imminent Ground Offensive in Rafah Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that a ground offensive in Rafah is imminent, though no specific timing was provided

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:41

EU's Backing Leads to Positive Outcomes in Border Security for Bulgaria and Romania

In a recent announcement by the European Commission, significant progress has been reported in the joint efforts to safeguard the external borders of Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19

China and Russia Unite for Justice: A Strategic Partnership Against Western Pressure

China's top diplomat emphasized Beijing's commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation with Moscow, asserting that the two nations should align themselves with "honesty and justice"

World » Russia | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

Millions Witness Rare Total Solar Eclipse Across North America

Millions of people from Mexico to Canada and across the United States were treated to a spectacular celestial event on Monday as they witnessed a rare total solar eclipse

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:39
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria