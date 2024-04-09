China and Russia Unite for Justice: A Strategic Partnership Against Western Pressure

China's top diplomat emphasized Beijing's commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation with Moscow, asserting that the two nations should align themselves with "honesty and justice." Wang Yi made these remarks during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing, as reported by AFP.

Lavrov's visit to China comes amidst efforts to bolster diplomatic ties between the two countries amid Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine. China and Russia have been cultivating closer relations in recent years, with their strategic partnership deepening in the wake of Russia's actions in Ukraine.

During the meetings, Wang Yi assured that China would continue to support Russia's stable development under Putin's leadership. He pledged that Beijing and Moscow would enhance their strategic cooperation on the global stage, offering mutual support to each other. Wang expressed confidence in Russia's future under Putin's strong leadership, stating, "Under the strong leadership of President Putin, the Russian people will have a bright future."

In response, Lavrov expressed gratitude to China for its support following Putin's recent re-election in a snap election. He highlighted the results of the election as a reaffirmation of the Russian people's deep confidence in their leader and the country's ongoing policies.

Moreover, Lavrov criticized Western pressure on both China and Russia, condemning the imposition of "illegal sanctions" that flagrantly violate international norms. He accused the West of attempting to hinder China's economic and technological development opportunities in a bid to eliminate competition. Lavrov underscored the need for both countries to resist such pressures and work together to uphold their interests.