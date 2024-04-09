10th Caretaker Government in Bulgaria's History: Glavchev Cabinet Sworn In

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31
Bulgaria: 10th Caretaker Government in Bulgaria's History: Glavchev Cabinet Sworn In

Bulgaria inaugurated the "Glavchev" cabinet in an extraordinary session of the National Assembly, marking the 10th caretaker government in the country's history, 6th in the last 4 years. However, this administration carries particular significance as it is the first to take its oath before the parliament rather than the president, following recent constitutional amendments.

Earlier today, Radev issued decrees for the official cabinet appointment and the scheduling of unified elections on June 9 for both the European and national parliaments. The sole alteration to the list of ministers was the nomination of Stefan Dimitrov as foreign minister, replacing Ivaylo Tsenov, the original nominee.

Here is the composition of the caretaker government - every minister.

Amidst anticipation surrounding the composition of the cabinet, speculation mounted regarding potential changes to the proposed lineup. While the inclusion of one deputy prime minister—a position likely to be filled by the finance minister—remains unchanged, attention turned to the fate of Kalin Stoyanov's tenure as Minister of Internal Affairs. Calls from the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition urging Glavchev to withdraw Stoyanov's candidacy underscored underlying tensions within the political sphere.

In a notable development, the initial nominee for acting foreign minister, Ivaylo Tsenov, was replaced due to personal reasons, as confirmed by Dimitar Glavchev, the designated acting prime minister, during interactions with journalists outside the parliament.

President Rumen Radev characterized the recent decree as the conclusion of a flawed political experiment known as the "assembly." He remarked on his previous warning to Prime Minister Denkov, urging against its implementation due to the anti-democratic tendencies evident within the assembly's records. Despite his counsel, the government proceeded and ultimately faltered due to a pursuit of power and self-interest.

Radev emphasized that while recent mutual accusations between political partners persist, all parties involved remain accountable for their actions. Notably, this cabinet formation occurs within the framework of new constitutional provisions aimed at diminishing the president's authority over caretaker governments. Unlike previous administrations, Radev refrained from intervening in personnel decisions, absolving himself of responsibility for the cabinet's actions.

Addressing the controversy surrounding Kalin Stoyanov's appointment, Radev drew parallels to past demands from the WCC-DB party for presidential intervention in ministry appointments. He clarified that under the constitution, the prime minister holds authority over matters of public order and security, highlighting Prime Minister Glavchev's role in governing the nation.

Following the swearing-in of the "Glavchev" official cabinet, GERB leader Boyko Borissov offered his initial assessment, highlighting the presence of familiar faces from the previous Denkov-Gabriel administration. Borissov noted the prominence of ministers like Gvozdeikov and Vatev, along with several deputy ministers, all of whom were appointed during that time by "We Continue the Change". He pointed out that there are only a few new additions to the cabinet.

Borissov criticized the WCC-DB leaders for attempting to shift blame onto others, asserting that during the two weeks of negotiations, representatives from DPS did not intervene on government-related matters except regarding the topic of securing 160 votes. According to Borissov, this demonstrates the focus on securing support from those with 160 votes, rather than genuine engagement in negotiations.

