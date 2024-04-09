Orbán's Bulgarian Fandom: Unexpected Admiration in the Balkan Country
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's popularity is surprisingly higher in Bulgaria than in his own country or neighboring Slovakia
Bulgaria inaugurated the "Glavchev" cabinet in an extraordinary session of the National Assembly, marking the 10th caretaker government in the country's history, 6th in the last 4 years. However, this administration carries particular significance as it is the first to take its oath before the parliament rather than the president, following recent constitutional amendments.
Earlier today, Radev issued decrees for the official cabinet appointment and the scheduling of unified elections on June 9 for both the European and national parliaments. The sole alteration to the list of ministers was the nomination of Stefan Dimitrov as foreign minister, replacing Ivaylo Tsenov, the original nominee.
Here is the composition of the caretaker government - every minister.
Amidst anticipation surrounding the composition of the cabinet, speculation mounted regarding potential changes to the proposed lineup. While the inclusion of one deputy prime minister—a position likely to be filled by the finance minister—remains unchanged, attention turned to the fate of Kalin Stoyanov's tenure as Minister of Internal Affairs. Calls from the "We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) coalition urging Glavchev to withdraw Stoyanov's candidacy underscored underlying tensions within the political sphere.
In a notable development, the initial nominee for acting foreign minister, Ivaylo Tsenov, was replaced due to personal reasons, as confirmed by Dimitar Glavchev, the designated acting prime minister, during interactions with journalists outside the parliament.
Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister, Academician Nikolai Denkov, has condemned corruption as the primary conduit for Russian interference in the country's affairs
This transition marks the only change in the caretaker cabinet composition, as announced by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev during the ministerial presentation
Bulgaria's newly appointed caretaker Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has pledged to expedite military aid to Ukraine
The new acting finance minister, Lyudmila Petkova, unveiled the budget for the upcoming elections, which amounts to BGN 100 million
In a solemn ceremony held at the Council of Ministers building, power transitioned from Nikolai Denkov to the new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev
