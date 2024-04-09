Hamas Deems Truce Proposal Unacceptable

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:03
Bulgaria: Hamas Deems Truce Proposal Unacceptable

Amidst intensifying efforts to broker a ceasefire and secure the release of hostages in Gaza, Hamas, the Islamist movement, has rebuffed a recent proposal mediated by Israel, labeling it as unacceptable. Despite this stance, Hamas indicates its willingness to scrutinize the terms of the proposal as diplomatic initiatives gain momentum, particularly with heightened engagement from the United States.

Reports from "Reuters" underscore Hamas's rejection of the truce proposal, even as discussions persist. The proposal, which aims to quell hostilities and address the dire humanitarian crisis in Gaza, hinges on the release of approximately 40 Israeli prisoners held in Gaza. In return, hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, including individuals convicted of lethal attacks, would be released.

The protracted conflict, spanning six months, has exacted a heavy toll on Gaza's civilian population, exacerbating an already precarious humanitarian situation. Against this backdrop, diplomatic channels have been active in seeking a resolution to the crisis, with the involvement of mediators and international stakeholders.

As negotiations unfold, there are indications of a potential compromise proposal from the United States, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal." Such developments underscore the urgency of finding a viable pathway towards de-escalation and restoring stability in the region.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hamas, truce, Hostages, diplomatic

Related Articles:

China and Russia Unite for Justice: A Strategic Partnership Against Western Pressure

China's top diplomat emphasized Beijing's commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation with Moscow, asserting that the two nations should align themselves with "honesty and justice"

World » Russia | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24

Egypt Reports Progress in Gaza Ceasefire Talks as Israel Issues Warning

Efforts to broker a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip have shown signs of progress, with Egypt reporting advancements in negotiations between the two sides

World | April 8, 2024, Monday // 08:34

German Authorities Uncover Hamas Weapons Cache in Bulgaria

German investigators have unearthed a suspected Hamas weapons stockpile in Bulgaria, as reported by Die Zeit

Politics » Defense | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 08:42

Israeli Army Mourns Loss of 600 Soldiers Since October 7, 2023

Thr Israeli army announced the death of yet another soldier in the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip, bringing the somber tally to 600 lives lost since October 7, 2023

Business | April 1, 2024, Monday // 09:06

Israeli Forces Eliminate 200 Hamas Militants in Gaza Hospital Raid

Israeli military operations against Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants in Gaza City's Shifa Hospital and Khan Yunis continued, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

World | March 28, 2024, Thursday // 14:18

Israeli Truce Talks Stall as Negotiators Leave Doha Amidst Rising Tensions

Amid ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire brokered by Qatar have hit a roadblock, with Israeli negotiators withdrawing from talks in Doha

World | March 27, 2024, Wednesday // 08:36
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from World

Climate Activists Succeed in Key Case Against Switzerland at the ECHR

Today, climate activists achieved a significant legal triumph at the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR)

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:04

Russia Turns to Kazakhstan for Gasoline Supply in Case of Shortages

Amidst concerns over potential fuel shortages exacerbated by Ukrainian drone attacks, Russia has approached Kazakhstan with a request to stand ready to supply 100,000 tons of gasoline, as reported by three industry sources to Reuters

World » Russia | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:34

Netanyahu Signals Imminent Ground Offensive in Rafah Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that a ground offensive in Rafah is imminent, though no specific timing was provided

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:41

EU's Backing Leads to Positive Outcomes in Border Security for Bulgaria and Romania

In a recent announcement by the European Commission, significant progress has been reported in the joint efforts to safeguard the external borders of Bulgaria and Romania

World » EU | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:19

Islamic State Threatens Champions League Quarter-Finals with Terrorist Attacks

The terrorist group known as the "Islamic State" has issued a threat against the upcoming quarter-finals of the Champions League.

World | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:28

China and Russia Unite for Justice: A Strategic Partnership Against Western Pressure

China's top diplomat emphasized Beijing's commitment to strengthening strategic cooperation with Moscow, asserting that the two nations should align themselves with "honesty and justice"

World » Russia | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:24
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria