Drone Attack Hits Odesa Region, Five Victims in Russian Assaults Across Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:01
Bulgaria: Drone Attack Hits Odesa Region, Five Victims in Russian Assaults Across Ukraine

In Ukraine, a drone attack has rocked the Odesa region in the south. Alongside this targeted strike, reports emerge of casualties from Russian assaults in various parts of the country.

Explosions reverberated through the city of Chernomorsk and the Danube town of Izmail, signaling the breadth of the attacks. The relentless violence comes on the heels of recent tragedies, including a rocket attack in Zaporizhzhia that claimed three lives and inflicted significant damage on infrastructure. Similarly, the town of Bilopylya in the Sumy region bore the brunt of guided bomb strikes, resulting in one casualty.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains resolute in the face of mounting threats, asserting his nation's unwavering commitment to thwarting Russian aggression. With Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, emerging as a potential target, Zelensky emphasizes the imperative of bolstering defenses in the northeastern region.

Recent air attacks on Kharkiv have heightened concerns, prompting Ukrainian armed forces to intensify preparations to safeguard the city and its surrounding areas. Critical discussions between Zelensky and senior military officials underscore the gravity of the situation, with concerted efforts directed towards securing vital infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of residents and businesses.

All 20 drones with which the Russian forces attacked Ukraine last night were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions, according to a message in Telegram of the Air Force of Ukraine. Bulgarians in Odesa Oblast number over 150,000 people and are the third largest according to the official census in Ukraine in 2001. Around 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in the city of Odesa itself. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolhrad, Izmail and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi regions.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ukraine, attack, Russian, Kharkiv

Related Articles:

Bulgaria's Ex-PM Denounces Corruption and Russian Influence in FT Interview

Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister, Academician Nikolai Denkov, has condemned corruption as the primary conduit for Russian interference in the country's affairs

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 15:59

Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Urges Expedited Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria's newly appointed caretaker Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has pledged to expedite military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:01

Zelensky Warns of Ukraine's Dire Fate Without US Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning, asserting that Ukraine faces the risk of losing its ongoing conflict with Russia if crucial US aid remains blocked in Congress

World » Ukraine | April 8, 2024, Monday // 09:13

Trump's Potential Plan: Pressure on Ukraine to Cede Crimea and Donbas

As speculation swirls around the potential return of former US President Donald Trump to the White House, a recent report from the Washington Post suggests that if elected, Trump may exert pressure on Ukraine to cede Crimea and Donbas to Russia

World » Ukraine | April 8, 2024, Monday // 08:31

On the Brink: Ukraine Faces Missile Crisis Amid Intensifying Russian Offensive

As the war between Ukraine and Russia rages on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning: Kyiv may soon exhaust its supply of anti-aircraft missiles if Russia's relentless assaults persist

World » Ukraine | April 7, 2024, Sunday // 08:05

Russians Advance on Chasov Yar, Strikes and Casualties in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv

The conflict between the Russian and Ukrainian armies has reached a critical juncture as fierce battles unfold for control over the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | April 6, 2024, Saturday // 07:03
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Ukraine

Zelensky Warns of Ukraine's Dire Fate Without US Aid

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning, asserting that Ukraine faces the risk of losing its ongoing conflict with Russia if crucial US aid remains blocked in Congress

World » Ukraine | April 8, 2024, Monday // 09:13

IAEA Issues Warning: Risk of 'Major Nuclear Accident' Heightened After Zaporizhzhia NPP Attack

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has sounded the alarm, cautioning of the heightened risk of a "major nuclear accident" following a recent drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

World » Ukraine | April 8, 2024, Monday // 08:36

Trump's Potential Plan: Pressure on Ukraine to Cede Crimea and Donbas

As speculation swirls around the potential return of former US President Donald Trump to the White House, a recent report from the Washington Post suggests that if elected, Trump may exert pressure on Ukraine to cede Crimea and Donbas to Russia

World » Ukraine | April 8, 2024, Monday // 08:31

On the Brink: Ukraine Faces Missile Crisis Amid Intensifying Russian Offensive

As the war between Ukraine and Russia rages on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning: Kyiv may soon exhaust its supply of anti-aircraft missiles if Russia's relentless assaults persist

World » Ukraine | April 7, 2024, Sunday // 08:05

Russians Advance on Chasov Yar, Strikes and Casualties in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv

The conflict between the Russian and Ukrainian armies has reached a critical juncture as fierce battles unfold for control over the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk region

World » Ukraine | April 6, 2024, Saturday // 07:03

Macron On Sending French Troops To Ukraine: If Russia Attacks Them We Do Not Need NATO's Help

French President Emmanuel Macron has initiated confidential talks with US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

World » Ukraine | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:28
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria