In Ukraine, a drone attack has rocked the Odesa region in the south. Alongside this targeted strike, reports emerge of casualties from Russian assaults in various parts of the country.

Explosions reverberated through the city of Chernomorsk and the Danube town of Izmail, signaling the breadth of the attacks. The relentless violence comes on the heels of recent tragedies, including a rocket attack in Zaporizhzhia that claimed three lives and inflicted significant damage on infrastructure. Similarly, the town of Bilopylya in the Sumy region bore the brunt of guided bomb strikes, resulting in one casualty.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky remains resolute in the face of mounting threats, asserting his nation's unwavering commitment to thwarting Russian aggression. With Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, emerging as a potential target, Zelensky emphasizes the imperative of bolstering defenses in the northeastern region.

Recent air attacks on Kharkiv have heightened concerns, prompting Ukrainian armed forces to intensify preparations to safeguard the city and its surrounding areas. Critical discussions between Zelensky and senior military officials underscore the gravity of the situation, with concerted efforts directed towards securing vital infrastructure and ensuring the well-being of residents and businesses.

All 20 drones with which the Russian forces attacked Ukraine last night were shot down in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Vinnytsia and Lviv regions, according to a message in Telegram of the Air Force of Ukraine. Bulgarians in Odesa Oblast number over 150,000 people and are the third largest according to the official census in Ukraine in 2001. Around 50-60 thousand Bulgarians live in the city of Odesa itself. The largest compact Bulgarian population is concentrated in the Bolhrad, Izmail and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi regions.