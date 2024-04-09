Bulgarian President Signs Decrees for New Cabinet and Voting Change: Foreign Minister Replaced

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 08:51
Bulgarian President Signs Decrees for New Cabinet and Voting Change: Foreign Minister Replaced

In a decisive move, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has signed decrees ushering in a new caretaker government and altering the voting process, with a notable change in the foreign ministry leadership. Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev will lead the interim administration, set to tackle crucial tasks ahead of upcoming elections.

The appointment of Stefan Dimitrov as the new Foreign Minister marks a pivotal shift in Bulgaria's diplomatic landscape. Dimitrov, formerly the ambassador to Montenegro, steps into the role, replacing Ivaylo Tsenov, who was initially slated for the position. This change injects fresh perspectives into Bulgaria's foreign relations strategy, with expectations high for Dimitrov's stewardship.

The rest of the composition of the caretaker government, proposed in writing by Dimitar Glavchev:

Dimitar Borisov Glavchev - Acting Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria;

Lyudmila Kostova Petkova - Acting Deputy Prime Minister and acting Minister of Finance;

Kalin Georgiev Stoyanov - Acting Minister of Internal Affairs;

Violeta Borislavova Koritarova-Kasabova - Acting Minister of Regional Development and Public Works;

Ivaylo Tsvetanov Ivanov - Acting Minister of Labor and Social Policy;

Atanas Dimitrov Zapryanov - Acting Minister of Defense;

Stefan Dimitrov Dimitrov - Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Maria Encheva Pavlova - Acting Minister of Justice.

Galin Borisov Tsokov - Acting Minister of Education and Science.

Galya Georgieva Kondeva-Mankova - Acting Minister of Health;

Nayden Vladislavov Todorov - Acting Minister of Culture;

Petar Velichkov Dimitrov - Acting Minister of Environment and Water;

Kiril Marinov Vatev - Acting Minister of Agriculture and Food;

Georgi Yordanov Gvozdeikov - Acting Minister of Transport and Communications;

Petko Georgiev Nikolov - Acting Minister of Economy and Industry;

Rosen Andreev Karadimov - Acting Minister of Innovation and Growth;

Vladimir Asenov Malinov - Acting Minister of Energy;

Valentin Atanasov Mundrov - Acting Minister of Electronic Government;

Evtim Petrov Miloshev - Acting Minister of Tourism;

Georgi Nikolov Glushkov - Acting Minister of Youth and Sports.

The caretaker government, as proposed by Glavchev, encompasses a diverse array of acting ministers tasked with steering Bulgaria through a period of transition. From finance to education, justice to health, each portfolio is entrusted to experienced professionals, reflecting a commitment to stability and efficiency during this critical juncture.

With June 9th earmarked for both MEP elections and an early parliamentary vote, the timing of these appointments underscores the urgency of ensuring transparent and fair electoral processes. The swearing-in ceremony, to be attended by President Radev and Vice President Iliana Yotova, symbolizes a collective commitment to upholding democratic norms and principles.

However, amidst these developments, murmurs of dissent emerge. The opposition voices concerns over the composition of the caretaker government, alleging a political balancing act that may foreshadow future coalition dynamics. Criticism aside, the focus remains on the government's mandate to oversee smooth elections and maintain public trust.

"We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria" (WCC-DB) are against three of the ministers - the interior, justice and e-governance ministers, and yesterday there was a protest and counter-protest against and for Kalin Stoyanov in front of the Ministry of the Interior.

The WCC-DB representatives left the meeting with the president after the presentation of the caretaker ministers.

"The main task of the caretaker government is to organize transparent and fair elections. We have no confidence in Kalin Stoyanov," explained one of the WCC-DB co-chairmen, Atanas Atanasov.

Yesterday, outgoing Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel recalled his achievements for Schengen and called for a good tone to be maintained.

"Kalin Stoyanov and I have worked extremely well on the subject of Schengen. His work is also valued at the EU level. There really must be limits. Both the exchange of remarks and the way in which suggestions are made," she commented.

The opposition remained critical.

"The government itself is a balanced cabinet of GERB, WCC-DB and DPS. It is obvious that there is a very good distribution of forces and positions within this government and perhaps it is preparing a future triple coalition between GERB, WCC-DB and DPS", commented the leader of "Revival" Kostadin Kostadinov.

"Stupid changes in the Constitution gave birth to an entirely political cabinet of GERB. This is what the future caretaker government looks like. WCC-DB made these scandalous changes in the Constitution and now the entire Bulgarian society will be the fruits of this stupidity," said Stanislav Balabanov from "There Is Such a People".

As Bulgaria prepares for a new chapter under the stewardship of the caretaker government, the spotlight shifts to the National Assembly, where the oath-taking ceremony will unfold.

