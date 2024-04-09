Bulgaria's Denkov Engaged in Diplomatic Talks with EU, Ukrainian, US, and British Ambassadors

In a strategic move aimed at reinforcing Bulgaria's commitment to its European aspirations and tackling corruption, outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov held a crucial meeting with EU, Ukrainian, US, and British ambassadors. The rendezvous, as reported by the Government information service, saw Denkov emphasizing the pivotal role of combating corruption in Bulgaria's journey towards its European future, asserting a direct link between corruption and Russia.

Expressing gratitude for the robust cooperation over the past 10 months, Denkov credited joint diplomatic endeavors for Bulgaria's acceptance into the Schengen area and progress towards eurozone integration. He underscored the significant legislative strides made during the outgoing government's tenure, particularly amendments to the Constitution enhancing accountability within the justice system. Denkov briefed the ambassadors on his submission of pertinent information to Prosecutor Daniela Taleva concerning the case involving Interior Ministry Secretary General Zhivko Kotsev. Earlier that day, Denkov had deposited facts suggesting potential criminal activity by Acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov.

Highlighting Bulgaria's ongoing reform agenda, Denkov stressed the nation's commitment to its European identity, asserting continued efforts towards its European future. The ambassadors reciprocated Denkov's sentiments, acknowledging the positive collaboration with his government.

The diplomatic engagement underscores Bulgaria's dedication to European values and its proactive stance in addressing systemic challenges. As the nation navigates its path forward, such diplomatic dialogues play a pivotal role in fostering international partnerships and advancing Bulgaria's strategic objectives.