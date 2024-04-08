Protest Erupts in Sofia Demanding Interior Minister's Resignation

A protest unfolded in front of the Interior Ministry headquarters in Sofia on Monday, as citizens demanded the resignation of outgoing Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov. Organized by the BOEC civil association, the demonstration bore the slogan "Resignation of Kalin Stoyanov for fair elections!" The protesters allege Stoyanov's involvement in vote buying during previous local elections, citing concrete evidence of his responsibility.

The protest drew an increased police presence to the area, where demonstrators voiced grievances against Stoyanov's perceived failure to fulfill his duties and expressed suspicions of his ties to political parties. Meanwhile, another group of citizens gathered in support of the Interior Minister near the ministry.

Despite the calls for resignation, caretaker Prime Minister-designate Dimitar Glavchev proposed Stoyanov's retention as Minister of Interior in the draft structure and composition of the Council of Ministers presented on Friday. The move sparked controversy, particularly in light of Interior Ministry Secretary General Zhivko Kotsev's withdrawal of his resignation earlier the same day.

At a joint briefing with outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, Kotsev revealed that his resignation had been submitted under immense psychological and moral pressure, allegedly instigated by Stoyanov and senior figures in the Prosecution Office. Denkov subsequently referred the case to prosecutor Daniela Taleva for further investigation.