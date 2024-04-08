Protest Erupts in Sofia Demanding Interior Minister's Resignation

Politics | April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:19
Bulgaria: Protest Erupts in Sofia Demanding Interior Minister's Resignation

A protest unfolded in front of the Interior Ministry headquarters in Sofia on Monday, as citizens demanded the resignation of outgoing Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov. Organized by the BOEC civil association, the demonstration bore the slogan "Resignation of Kalin Stoyanov for fair elections!" The protesters allege Stoyanov's involvement in vote buying during previous local elections, citing concrete evidence of his responsibility.

The protest drew an increased police presence to the area, where demonstrators voiced grievances against Stoyanov's perceived failure to fulfill his duties and expressed suspicions of his ties to political parties. Meanwhile, another group of citizens gathered in support of the Interior Minister near the ministry.

Despite the calls for resignation, caretaker Prime Minister-designate Dimitar Glavchev proposed Stoyanov's retention as Minister of Interior in the draft structure and composition of the Council of Ministers presented on Friday. The move sparked controversy, particularly in light of Interior Ministry Secretary General Zhivko Kotsev's withdrawal of his resignation earlier the same day.

At a joint briefing with outgoing Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov, Kotsev revealed that his resignation had been submitted under immense psychological and moral pressure, allegedly instigated by Stoyanov and senior figures in the Prosecution Office. Denkov subsequently referred the case to prosecutor Daniela Taleva for further investigation.

 
 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: sofia, protest, Interior Minister, resignation

Related Articles:

The Chief Secretary Zhivko Kotsev Withdraws His Resignation

Zhivko Kotsev, the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has announced the withdrawal of his resignation, which was provoked and submitted under enormous psychological and moral pressure

Politics | April 5, 2024, Friday // 16:47

Bulgaria: Chief Secretary Zhivko Kotsev Explains Departure from Ministry of Internal Affairs

Zhivko Kotsev, the Chief Secretary of Bulgaria's Ministry of Internal Affairs, has clarified the reasons behind his decision to step down from his position

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 16:50

Record Winter Tourism in Bulgaria: Sofia Leads Preferred Destinations

Bulgaria experienced a remarkable surge in winter tourism from December 1, 2023, to March 25, 2024, with a total of 1.8 million tourist check-ins recorded across the country

Business » Tourism | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 13:38

Interior Ministry's Secretary General Zhivko Kotsev Resigns

The Bulgarian Interior Ministry announced on Thursday that Chief Commissioner Zhivko Kotsev, who serves as the Secretary General of the ministry, has submitted his resignation

Politics | April 4, 2024, Thursday // 09:36

Change of Gates for Domestic Flights of 'Bulgaria Air' at Sofia Airport

As a result of the accession of Bulgaria to the Schengen area from the end of March 2024, a change is also required at Sofia airport regarding the exit used by passengers for domestic routes in the country operated by the national carrier

Business » Tourism | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 11:32

Sofia Celebrates 145 Years as Bulgaria's Capital

As Sofia marks 145 years since its declaration as the capital of Bulgaria, the capital municipality is abuzz with celebrations commemorating this historic milestone

Society | April 3, 2024, Wednesday // 08:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Bulgaria's Ex-PM Denounces Corruption and Russian Influence in FT Interview

Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister, Academician Nikolai Denkov, has condemned corruption as the primary conduit for Russian interference in the country's affairs

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 15:59

Transition of Power: Mariya Gabriel Hands Foreign Minister Post to Stefan Dimitrov

This transition marks the only change in the caretaker cabinet composition, as announced by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev during the ministerial presentation

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:53

Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Urges Expedited Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria's newly appointed caretaker Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has pledged to expedite military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:01

BGN 100 Million Budget for the Elections in Bulgaria

The new acting finance minister, Lyudmila Petkova, unveiled the budget for the upcoming elections, which amounts to BGN 100 million

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:02

Ceremony Marks Handover of Government Leadership in Bulgaria

In a solemn ceremony held at the Council of Ministers building, power transitioned from Nikolai Denkov to the new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:41

10th Caretaker Government in Bulgaria's History: Glavchev Cabinet Sworn In

Bulgaria inaugurated the "Glavchev" cabinet in an extraordinary session of the National Assembly, marking the 10th caretaker government in the country's history

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria