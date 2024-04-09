Bulgaria Initiates Public Procurement for MiG-29 Engine Overhaul

The Ministry of Defence of Bulgaria has initiated a public procurement process for the overhaul of six engines used in MiG-29 fighter jets, as revealed by data in the Public Procurement Register. The procurement process began on April 5, 2024, with a deadline set for May 17, 2024, for interested parties to submit their bids.

The estimated value of the procurement stands at BGN 19,620,000 excluding VAT, and BGN 23,544,000 including VAT.

The decision to overhaul the MiG-29 engines comes as part of Bulgaria's efforts to ensure the airworthiness of its fighter jets, particularly in preparation for their operational duty alongside the new F-16 Block 70 aircraft.

Last year, on August 11, 2023, the Defence Ministry had signed a contract for the overhaul of six MiG-29 engines. The repair work was awarded to the Polish state-owned company, Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze Nr 2 S.A. This move was aimed at enhancing the combat readiness of the MiG-29 fleet and aligning it with the operational capabilities of the incoming F-16 Block 70 aircraft.

Deputy Defence Minister Stanimir Georgiev had previously confirmed that the MiG-29 engines were slated to be sent to Poland for repair by the end of August 2023.

Former Defence Minister Todor Tagarev had emphasized in July 2023 that Bulgaria would continue to rely on its MiG-29 fighters until the F-16 Block 70 aircraft fully assumed the responsibility for securing Bulgarian airspace.

This latest procurement initiative underscores Bulgaria's ongoing commitment to maintaining its military readiness and ensuring the efficiency of its air force as it transitions to newer aircraft models.