Bulgaria Unveils Ambitious Foreign Policy Strategy for 2024-2030

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel has unveiled Bulgaria's inaugural draft of its foreign policy strategy for the years 2024-2030, marking a significant milestone in the country's diplomatic endeavors. The strategy, a first of its kind in Bulgaria's history, encompasses a range of priorities aimed at bolstering the nation's role on the global stage.

Among the key priorities outlined in the draft are Bulgaria's commitment to full participation in the European Union and NATO, emphasizing the country's unwavering dedication to the values of freedom, democracy, and peace. The strategy also focuses on the development of established bilateral strategic partnerships with EU member states, as well as the cultivation of new partnerships to expand Bulgaria's diplomatic reach.

Furthermore, the draft highlights the importance of protecting the rights and interests of Bulgarian communities abroad, signaling a proactive approach to safeguarding the well-being of citizens living outside the country's borders. Additionally, the strategy emphasizes the significance of cultural and digital diplomacy, recognizing the power of cultural exchange and technological innovation in fostering international relations.

The formulation of Bulgaria's foreign policy strategy involved extensive consultation with experts and the public, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity and transparency in the decision-making process. By soliciting input from a wide range of stakeholders, the government aims to increase predictability and garner support for its foreign policy initiatives.

In presenting the draft strategy, Mariya Gabriel underscored Bulgaria's role as a member of both the EU and NATO, emphasizing the importance of maintaining clear and principled positions on matters of global significance. She emphasized that freedom, democracy, and peace are fundamental values that must be defended steadfastly, especially in times of crisis or conflict.

As Bulgaria looks ahead to the implementation of its foreign policy strategy, the document serves as a roadmap for guiding the country's diplomatic efforts in the coming years. By articulating clear objectives and priorities, Bulgaria seeks to assert itself as a responsible and proactive player in the international arena, contributing to global stability and prosperity.