English Translation of 'The Case of Cem': Celebrating Bulgarian Vera Mutafchieva's 95th Birthday

In a tribute to Vera Mutafchieva's literary brilliance and cultural impact, Sofia hosted an event marking the 95th anniversary of her birth. Organized by the National Donor Fund "13 Centuries Bulgaria" (NEF), the gathering unveiled the English translation of Mutafchieva's renowned novel, ”The Case of Cem”.

Translator Angela Rodel, tasked with bringing Mutafchieva's work to an English-speaking audience, expressed her profound sense of responsibility in representing the author's voice. She noted the challenges of translating a posthumous work, especially the challenge of translating Turkish words in the text.

Vice President Iliyana Yotova attended the literary gathering as one of the distinguished guests. During her address, she honored Vera Mutafchieva's extensive literary contributions and extended appreciation to the translator.

Bisera Yosifova, executive director of the NEF, conveyed its deep respect for Mutafchieva, who played a pivotal role in the organization both as a friend and as a leading figure - holding positions on the Fund's Publishing Council and Donor Council throughout her lifetime. Yosifova described Mutafchieva's literary contributions as a noteworthy, monumental, and historically significant body of work.

Kin Stoyanov, director of the "Hristo Botev" program at the Bulgarian National Radio, and screenwriter Antoineta Bachurova shared personal memories of their interactions with Mutafchieva.

The event also featured the screening of a documentary film, crafted by Antoineta Bachurova, offering insights into Mutafchieva's life and literary contributions. Structured akin to "The Case of Cem" the documentary interwoven character viewpoints with a portrait interview featuring Mutafchieva herself from 2006.