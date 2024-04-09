Unusual Incident: Woman "Lands" Her Car on Another in Failed Parking Attempt

Pop-Folk Singer Involved in Car Accident in Sofia, Found with High Alcohol Levels
The pop-folk singer Debora Ivanova has found herself in the midst of controversy after reportedly causing a car accident in Sofia
In a bizarre incident that unfolded in the Trakia District of Plovdiv, an elderly woman's attempt to park her car went awry, resulting in her vehicle "landing" on top of another. The scene, reminiscent of a surreal mishap, occurred early in the morning, drawing the attention of locals and passersby.
The situation prompted the summoning of a municipal tow truck to disentangle the tangled vehicles.
As authorities worked to resolve the unusual situation, the owner of the crushed car emerged, visibly shocked by the sight before him. Expressing disbelief, he questioned the seemingly impossible physics behind the mishap.
The elderly woman explained him to having mistakenly pressed the wrong pedals – a mix-up between the gas and brake – leading to the unintended airborne maneuver. Remarkably, despite the gravity-defying nature of the incident, no injuries were reported.
In the early morning incident, solely material losses were experienced, with no indications of alcohol or drug involvement.
