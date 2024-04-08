Landmark Event: First Bulgarian Monument in Malaga Honors Cyril & Methodius

Calls for Removal of Soviet Monument Spark Protest in Plovdiv
The first Bulgarian monument in Spain is now a reality! In less than 10 months, our compatriots from Spain and Bulgaria united to realize the idea of a common focal point that would contribute to the awareness of Bulgarian identity, history, and culture. The initiative of the "Rodina" School and the Association "Malaga - Bulgaria 2010" marked the beginning of the tenth edition of the "Bulgarian Days in Malaga" (5-6 April).
The honorable guest at the cultural festival, Ms. Raina Mandzhukova, Executive Director of the Executive Agency for Bulgarians Abroad, arrived in the city of Malaga specifically for the unveiling of the monument to the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius on April 5, as well as for the presentation of awards from the international project "Creativity Without Borders" 2024.
Ms. Mandzhukova was among the first to support the initiative of the "Rodina" School and the Association "Malaga - Bulgaria 2010" for the construction of the monument in the city of Malaga. Delighted after laying flowers, she shared that from this moment on, Bulgarian identity will have another focal point, now materialized.
The monument to the Holy Brothers Cyril and Methodius, representing a bronze bas-relief on a stone pedestal, proudly stands in the park area of Boulevard Herrera Oria and Virgen de la Paloma Street. Among the official guests from the Bulgarian side was Alexey Andreev - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Bulgaria to the Kingdom of Spain, who expressed gratitude in his speech to the Municipality of Malaga for their assistance in realizing the initiative.
The first to lay flowers in front of the monument was its author, the artist Julian Ivanov from the town of Benalmadena.
During the festivities of the "Bulgarian Days in Malaga", Ms. Raina Mandzhukova set a personal example for our compatriots of unity both abroad and at home by joining in a traditional Bulgarian dance, the “horo”, together with the hosts and guests.
