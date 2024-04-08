Bulgarian MMA Fighters Triumph with 18 Medals at European Championship in Belgrade

Sports | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 8, 2024, Monday // 13:43
Bulgaria: Bulgarian MMA Fighters Triumph with 18 Medals at European Championship in Belgrade BF MMA

The Bulgarian national MMA team for men, women, and youth concluded their participation in the European Championship in Belgrade with two silver and 6 bronze medals. With these, the total number of medals won by Bulgarian MMA fighters from all age groups reaches 18. European vice-champions and silver medalists in their categories became Ivaylo Minev (61.2kg, youth) and Georgi Hristov (120.2kg, men).

The bronze medals went to Teodora Uzunova (56.7kg, junior), Angel Aliev (52.2kg, junior), Peter Nedkov (65.8kg, junior), Georgi Petrov (93kg, junior), Dragomir Pashov (120.2kg, junior) and Viktor Ivanov (70.3kg, men). Apart from the eight medals won, nine other Bulgarian national athletes managed to finish among the top 8 in their categories - Rosen Vassilev (56.7kg, juniors), Svetoslav Ivanov (65.8kg, juniors), Angel Yankov (70. 3kg, juniors), Kristian Kanev (77.1kg, juniors), Blagovest Dimitrov (83.9kg, juniors), Spas Hadzhiev (93kg, juniors), Kostadin Hristov (70.3kg, men), Bozhidar Ivanov (77.1kg, men) and Nikola Ivanov (93kg, men).

"The European Championships in Belgrade turned out to be the biggest MMA forum ever organized in Europe. Within 10 days, the International MMA Federation - IMMAF, managed to hold competitions and determine the best fighters in Europe in all age groups, with the youngest competitors being 12 years old. I'm glad that we showed everyone again that we in BFMMA are doing the right thing by not stopping to develop and create world-class champions and athletes. We managed to win a total of 18 medals, including two European titles. We played in two other finals, in one of which we were 100% disadvantaged by the judges. We ranked Bulgaria 4th in the team standings in the under-18 age groups. One medal was not enough for us to do the same in men. As the President of BF MMA, I congratulate all the competitors, coaches, presidents of the member clubs, members of the Board of Directors, and all those who support us and are sympathetic to our activities, for the well-conducted training and excellent performance at the European Championships in Belgrade" - said the President of BF MMA and former UFC fighter - Stanislav Nedkov.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: juniors, MMA, Championship, medals

Related Articles:

Bulgarian Codi Miller-McIntyre Leads EuroBasket Qualifiers

Bulgarian national Codi Miller-McIntyre scored the most points on the third day of the qualification matches for the 2025 European Men's Basketball Championship

Sports | February 26, 2024, Monday // 15:31

Nurgyul Salimova Misses World Chess Medal by Half a Point

Nurgyul Salimova, representing Bulgaria, clinched the fourth position at the World Rapid Chess Championship in Samarkand, Uzbekistan

Sports | December 28, 2023, Thursday // 17:20

Bulgarian Students Won Four Medals from the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

Bulgarian students won a full set of medals - gold, silver and two bronze - from the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics (EJOI), held in Georgia

Society | September 19, 2023, Tuesday // 12:15

Four Bronze Medals for Bulgarian students from the Informatics Olympiad

The Bulgarians competed with 360 participants from 90 countries

Sports | September 4, 2023, Monday // 11:37

Team Bulgaria will take 13 Athletes to the MMA World Championship in Serbia

Team Bulgaria will be competing with 13 athletes on the team, 4 in the Senior division and 9 in the Junior

Sports | February 3, 2023, Friday // 16:48

Bulgaria: MMA Temporarily Suspends Green Corridor Vaccinations, Runs Short of Vaccines

The additional vaccination slots or the so-called immunization “green corridors” opened in the Military Medical Academy will be temporarily unavailable due to exhausted vaccine reserve.

Society » Health | February 25, 2021, Thursday // 10:30
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Sports

FIDE Interview: Nurgyul Salimova Opens Up about Chess and Inspiration

Nurgyul Salimova, the emerging talent in Bulgarian chess, was interviewed for the International Chess Federation - FIDE amidst the ongoing Candidates Tournament 2024 in Toronto, Canada

Sports | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 11:52

Dimitrov Dominates in Monte Carlo: Secures First Clay Court Win of 2024

Bulgaria's tennis sensation, Grigor Dimitrov, kicked off his clay court campaign with a resounding victory at the prestigious Monte Carlo Masters tournament

Sports | April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:11

Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov Kicks Off Monte Carlo Masters Campaign as ATP Rankings Unveiled

Tennis enthusiasts anticipate an exciting showdown as Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria's top-ranked player, gears up to commence his campaign at the prestigious Monte Carlo Masters today

Sports | April 8, 2024, Monday // 09:19

Bulgarian Chess Sensation Nurgyul Salimova Secures First Victory in Toronto

In a thrilling display of skill and determination, Nurgyul Salimova, the promising Bulgarian chess prodigy, clinched her maiden victory at the prestigious Tournament of Challengers for the World Chess Title held in Toronto

Sports | April 8, 2024, Monday // 08:26

Bulgarian Chess Prodigy Salimova Suffers First Setback in Women's Challengers Tournament

Nurgyul Salimova, the rising star of Bulgarian chess, faced her first defeat at the World Women's Chess Challengers tournament held in Toronto, marking a setback in her otherwise impressive performance

Sports | April 7, 2024, Sunday // 08:09

Bulgaria's Karlos Nasar Shines Bright with World Cup Triumph in Weightlifting Showdown

In a display of sheer strength and determination, Karlos Nasar of Bulgaria emerged victorious at the prestigious World Weightlifting Cup, held this year in Thailand

Sports | April 7, 2024, Sunday // 08:01
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria