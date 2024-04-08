Bulgarian MMA Fighters Triumph with 18 Medals at European Championship in Belgrade

The Bulgarian national MMA team for men, women, and youth concluded their participation in the European Championship in Belgrade with two silver and 6 bronze medals. With these, the total number of medals won by Bulgarian MMA fighters from all age groups reaches 18. European vice-champions and silver medalists in their categories became Ivaylo Minev (61.2kg, youth) and Georgi Hristov (120.2kg, men).

The bronze medals went to Teodora Uzunova (56.7kg, junior), Angel Aliev (52.2kg, junior), Peter Nedkov (65.8kg, junior), Georgi Petrov (93kg, junior), Dragomir Pashov (120.2kg, junior) and Viktor Ivanov (70.3kg, men). Apart from the eight medals won, nine other Bulgarian national athletes managed to finish among the top 8 in their categories - Rosen Vassilev (56.7kg, juniors), Svetoslav Ivanov (65.8kg, juniors), Angel Yankov (70. 3kg, juniors), Kristian Kanev (77.1kg, juniors), Blagovest Dimitrov (83.9kg, juniors), Spas Hadzhiev (93kg, juniors), Kostadin Hristov (70.3kg, men), Bozhidar Ivanov (77.1kg, men) and Nikola Ivanov (93kg, men).

"The European Championships in Belgrade turned out to be the biggest MMA forum ever organized in Europe. Within 10 days, the International MMA Federation - IMMAF, managed to hold competitions and determine the best fighters in Europe in all age groups, with the youngest competitors being 12 years old. I'm glad that we showed everyone again that we in BFMMA are doing the right thing by not stopping to develop and create world-class champions and athletes. We managed to win a total of 18 medals, including two European titles. We played in two other finals, in one of which we were 100% disadvantaged by the judges. We ranked Bulgaria 4th in the team standings in the under-18 age groups. One medal was not enough for us to do the same in men. As the President of BF MMA, I congratulate all the competitors, coaches, presidents of the member clubs, members of the Board of Directors, and all those who support us and are sympathetic to our activities, for the well-conducted training and excellent performance at the European Championships in Belgrade" - said the President of BF MMA and former UFC fighter - Stanislav Nedkov.