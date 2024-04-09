Weather In Bulgaria on April 9: Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Await

Society » ENVIRONMENT | Author: Diana Kavardzhikova |April 8, 2024, Monday // 20:00
Bulgaria: Weather In Bulgaria on April 9: Sunny Skies and Warm Temperatures Await Pixabay

Tonight's weather will be clear and relatively calm. Overnight lows will range between 4°C and 9°C, with temperatures in Sofia hovering around 5°C. Tomorrow promises sunny and warm conditions. Expect a moderate east-northeast wind. The maximum daytime temperatures will range between 22°C and 27°C, with temperatures in Sofia around 24°C.

In the mountains, anticipate mostly sunny skies. Winds will be light, though moderate in high and open areas coming from the northeast. Temperatures at 1200 meters elevation will be around 18°C, and around 11°C at 2000 meters.

Along the Black Sea coast, sunny weather prevails with light to moderate east-northeast winds. Maximum temperatures will range between 16°C and 19°C. The sea temperature will be around 12°C-13°C, with a sea swell of 2-3 bales.

The atmospheric pressure is set to decrease but will remain above average for this time of the month.

Tags: sunny, wind, temperature, warm

