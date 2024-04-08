Bulgarian Court Clears 'Revival' Leader of COVID Panic Charges

Politics | April 8, 2024, Monday // 13:29
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Court Clears 'Revival' Leader of COVID Panic Charges

Bulgaria's Sofia District Court has rendered a verdict, declaring Kostadin Kostadinov innocent of charges related to inciting fear and panic. Kostadinov, the leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, had faced allegations stemming from his assertions during the state of emergency that there were shortages of food in the "State Reserve" warehouse.

On Monday, the court's decision exonerating Kostadinov was announced, although he did not make a personal appearance in the courtroom. Similarly, the absence of representation from the prosecutor's office was noted during the proceedings.

In its rationale, the court underscored the inadequacies in the construction of the indictment, pointing out the absence of direct intent in Kostadinov's statements. Rather, it highlighted that his remarks referenced media publications, which were more reflective of political discourse than concrete assertions.

The court's ruling, however, remains subject to appeal within a stipulated timeframe of 15 days.

While the decision offers relief to Kostadinov, it also prompts reflection on the nuances of free speech, responsibility in public discourse, and the balance between expressing concerns and inciting panic, especially in the context of a public health emergency.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, kostadinov, court, covid

Related Articles:

Royal DUI Fallout: Princess Kalina Sentenced to Probation and Heavy Fine

In a legal verdict that has garnered significant attention, Princess Kalina Saxe-Coburg-Gotha of Bulgaria has been sentenced to eight months of probation for driving under the influence of alcohol

Crime | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 16:20

Bulgaria's Ex-PM Denounces Corruption and Russian Influence in FT Interview

Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister, Academician Nikolai Denkov, has condemned corruption as the primary conduit for Russian interference in the country's affairs

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 15:59

New for Summer 2024: Bulgaria Air Offers Direct Flights to Lisbon

The flights will operate every Wednesday and Saturday.

Business » Tourism | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 14:01

Transition of Power: Mariya Gabriel Hands Foreign Minister Post to Stefan Dimitrov

This transition marks the only change in the caretaker cabinet composition, as announced by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev during the ministerial presentation

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:53

Bulgaria's New Finance Minister Prioritizes Eurozone and Full Schengen Membership

The newly appointed Acting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Lyudmila Petkova, has reaffirmed the country's commitment to joining the Eurozone, the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), and achieving full-fledged Sche

Business » Finance | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:42

Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Urges Expedited Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria's newly appointed caretaker Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has pledged to expedite military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:01
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Politics

Transition of Power: Mariya Gabriel Hands Foreign Minister Post to Stefan Dimitrov

This transition marks the only change in the caretaker cabinet composition, as announced by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev during the ministerial presentation

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:53

Bulgaria's New Defense Minister Urges Expedited Military Aid to Ukraine

Bulgaria's newly appointed caretaker Minister of Defense, Atanas Zapryanov, has pledged to expedite military aid to Ukraine

Politics » Defense | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 13:01

BGN 100 Million Budget for the Elections in Bulgaria

The new acting finance minister, Lyudmila Petkova, unveiled the budget for the upcoming elections, which amounts to BGN 100 million

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 12:02

Ceremony Marks Handover of Government Leadership in Bulgaria

In a solemn ceremony held at the Council of Ministers building, power transitioned from Nikolai Denkov to the new Cabinet led by Prime Minister Dimitar Glavchev

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:41

10th Caretaker Government in Bulgaria's History: Glavchev Cabinet Sworn In

Bulgaria inaugurated the "Glavchev" cabinet in an extraordinary session of the National Assembly, marking the 10th caretaker government in the country's history

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 09:31

Bulgarian President Signs Decrees for New Cabinet and Voting Change: Foreign Minister Replaced

In a decisive move, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has signed decrees ushering in a new caretaker government and altering the voting process, with a notable change in the foreign ministry leadership

Politics | April 9, 2024, Tuesday // 08:51
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria