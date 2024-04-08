Bulgarian Court Clears 'Revival' Leader of COVID Panic Charges

Bulgaria's Sofia District Court has rendered a verdict, declaring Kostadin Kostadinov innocent of charges related to inciting fear and panic. Kostadinov, the leader of the pro-Russian "Revival" party, had faced allegations stemming from his assertions during the state of emergency that there were shortages of food in the "State Reserve" warehouse.

On Monday, the court's decision exonerating Kostadinov was announced, although he did not make a personal appearance in the courtroom. Similarly, the absence of representation from the prosecutor's office was noted during the proceedings.

In its rationale, the court underscored the inadequacies in the construction of the indictment, pointing out the absence of direct intent in Kostadinov's statements. Rather, it highlighted that his remarks referenced media publications, which were more reflective of political discourse than concrete assertions.

The court's ruling, however, remains subject to appeal within a stipulated timeframe of 15 days.

While the decision offers relief to Kostadinov, it also prompts reflection on the nuances of free speech, responsibility in public discourse, and the balance between expressing concerns and inciting panic, especially in the context of a public health emergency.