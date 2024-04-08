Bulgaria Urged to Pursue Full Schengen Membership by ALDE Co-Chair
ALDE co-chair Ilhan Kyuchyuk emphasized Bulgaria's imperative for full membership in the Schengen Area during Monday's EU Meets the Balkans Forum in Sofia.
Kyuchyuk asserted that Bulgaria rejects a "quasi-state" status and demands full integration into the Schengen Zone, highlighting the country's potential contributions to EU integration and its added value within the union.
The annual forum serves as a platform to assess developments within the EU and the Balkan region. Kyuchyuk noted the EU's resilience in the face of challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, debunking skeptics' predictions of its demise. He praised the EU's response, citing initiatives such as accessing common financial markets and ensuring vaccine availability as evidence of European solidarity.
Despite criticism, Kyuchyuk emphasized the EU's enduring appeal due to its commitment to democratic principles, the rule of law, and economic prosperity. He advocated for increased integration among the EU's 27 member states to further strengthen the union.
Kyuchyuk's remarks underscore Bulgaria's aspirations for full Schengen membership and the EU's resilience in the face of adversity, emphasizing the importance of unity and solidarity among member states.
