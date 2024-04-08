Deadline Looms for Caretaker PM Candidate as Election Preparations Intensify in Bulgaria

As Bulgaria gears up for a pivotal juncture in its political landscape, the spotlight falls on Dimitar Glavchev, the candidate for caretaker prime minister, as the deadline approaches for potential changes to his proposed caretaker government. With the nation on the cusp of significant electoral proceedings, tensions run high as stakeholders navigate the intricacies of the political process.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Rosen Zhelyazkov, will convene an extraordinary session of the Parliament on April 9 at 9:00 a.m.The order is based on Art. 78, item 1 of the Constitution. One item is included in the agenda - swearing in of the members of the official Council of Ministers appointed by President Rumen Radev.

The imminent deadline, set for this evening, marks a crucial moment for Glavchev, tasked with finalizing the composition of his proposed cabinet amidst mounting scrutiny and dissent. Last week, President Rumen Radev announced plans to issue decrees on the appointment of the caretaker government and the scheduling of dual elections—European and parliamentary—on June 9, adding to the urgency of the situation.

In the wake of Glavchev's presentation of his cabinet structure and composition to the head of state and relevant parties, the decision not to alter the announced lineup reverberated across the political spectrum. Glavchev's resolve to uphold his initial choices, notably retaining Kalin Stoyanov as Minister of Internal Affairs, drew both praise and condemnation, underscoring the contentious nature of his selections.

The resignation of Kalin Stoyanov from the position of Minister of Internal Affairs further exacerbated tensions, with critics seizing upon the appointment as a flashpoint for dissent. Kiril Petkov, co-chairman of "We Continue the Change," lambasted the decision as an affront, alleging attempts to conceal vested interests within the cabinet.

Calls for reconsideration reverberated throughout the political arena, with former Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov urging Glavchev to reassess the appointment of Stoyanov. Nevertheless, Glavchev remained steadfast in his stance, signaling a refusal to yield to external pressures.

The controversy surrounding the cabinet extends beyond Stoyanov's appointment, with objections raised against other ministerial selections, notably Maria Pavlova as Minister of Justice. The appointment elicited strong condemnation, with critics decrying Pavlova's alleged ties to vested interests and casting doubt on the integrity of the cabinet as a whole.

Against this backdrop of political turmoil, President Radev's proactive engagement with the Central Election Commission (CEC) underscores the gravity of the impending electoral process. With preparations underway for the dual elections on June 9, logistical challenges and procedural intricacies loom large, necessitating meticulous planning and coordination.

CEC Chairperson Kamelia Neikova emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach to the combined elections, highlighting logistical considerations and procedural nuances unique to each electoral process. As preparations intensify, the CEC remains vigilant, ensuring readiness to facilitate a seamless electoral exercise.