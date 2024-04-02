Vandalism Strikes Ancient Treasure: Great Basilica in Plovdiv Targeted by Drunken Youths

In a brazen act of vandalism, the historic Great Basilica in the heart of Plovdiv fell victim to a senseless attack perpetrated by intoxicated youths. The incident, which unfolded under cover of darkness, saw the perpetrators wreak havoc by shattering a glass pane of the ornate decorative fences, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

According to reports from Nova TV, the Great Basilica, revered for its ancient Roman mosaics poised to join the esteemed ranks of UNESCO's world cultural heritage, bore the brunt of the assailants' rampage. The pristine preservation of the basilica's archaeological marvels now hangs in the balance following the brazen assault on its sanctity.

The brazen attack, carried out in the early hours of April 7, left the tranquil confines of the basilica marred by the desecration wrought by the unruly youths. Witnesses recounted scenes of chaos as the inebriated vandals unleashed a barrage of destruction, hurling bottles and defiling the sacred space with acts of urination and vomiting.

"We have security measures in place, but they adhere to a specific protocol and only alerted the designated personnel on duty. We will inform the authorities with a comprehensive report, inclusive of video surveillance footage, to aid in their investigation," stated Associate Professor Dr. Kantareva-Decheva, director of the Municipal Institute "Ancient Plovdiv."

The attack not only tarnishes the historic legacy of the Great Basilica but also underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures to safeguard cultural landmarks from such wanton acts of vandalism. The sanctity of Plovdiv's rich heritage must be upheld, and swift action is imperative to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent similar incidents in the future.