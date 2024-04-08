Crackdown on Illegal Caravans: Authorities Launch Enforcement Drive Along Southern Black Sea Coast

Society | April 8, 2024, Monday // 10:10
Bulgaria: Crackdown on Illegal Caravans: Authorities Launch Enforcement Drive Along Southern Black Sea Coast

In a bid to reclaim public spaces and safeguard environmental integrity, Bulgarian authorities are set to embark on a rigorous enforcement drive targeting illegally located caravans and campers along the picturesque beaches of the Southern Black Sea coast. Commencing on April 12, the initiative marks a pivotal step in curbing unauthorized encroachments on municipal and state lands, signaling a decisive stance against the proliferation of unlawful camping activities.

Regional Governor of Burgas, Plamen Yanev, underscored the imperative of addressing the burgeoning issue of unauthorized camping, which has transformed idyllic beachfronts and scenic landscapes into makeshift settlements marred by environmental degradation and overcrowding. Yanev emphasized the need to transition from ad-hoc, or "wild" camping, towards a regulated framework conducive to sustainable land management practices.

"The aim is to end this activity that has turned free or so-called wild camping into ghettos in agricultural areas, beaches, forest areas and to move to something that can be 'dressed' in a legal framework. The sanctions are different depending on the terrain," stated Yanev on BNT.

Highlighting the encroachment of unauthorized structures and encampments on restricted areas, Yanev expressed concern over the proliferation of makeshift fences and barriers during initial inspections. The enforcement drive seeks to uphold the integrity of public lands while fostering a culture of responsible stewardship among residents and visitors alike.

The crackdown comes in response to mounting concerns over the unchecked expansion of illegal camping activities, which have transitioned from seasonal occurrences to year-round fixtures, posing a threat to biodiversity and natural habitats. By enforcing compliance with regulations governing land use and occupation, authorities aim to mitigate adverse environmental impacts and preserve the integrity of cherished coastal ecosystems.

