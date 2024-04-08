Dozens Perish Fleeing Cholera Outbreak in Mozambique Boat Capsizing

World | April 8, 2024, Monday // 09:27
Dozens Perish Fleeing Cholera Outbreak in Mozambique Boat Capsizing

More than 90 individuals lost their lives in a devastating boat capsizing incident, authorities confirmed. The catastrophic event, which occurred on Sunday, underscores the perilous conditions faced by those fleeing the ongoing cholera epidemic gripping the nation.

According to reports from DPA, the ill-fated fishing boat was en route from Lunga to the island of Mozambique, carrying passengers seeking refuge from the ravages of the cholera outbreak. Despite a maximum capacity of 100 individuals, the vessel was overloaded, with approximately 130 people on board.

Authorities indicated that the vessel may have succumbed to turbulent waters, with strong turbulence in the area posing significant challenges to the boat's stability. Mozambique's maritime administration, as reported by the AIM news agency, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

The calamity strikes against the backdrop of Mozambique grappling with its most severe cholera epidemic in a quarter of a century, as highlighted by UNICEF. Since the outbreak began in September 2022, over 37,000 cases of the disease have been reported, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

The boat capsizing serves as a poignant reminder of the desperate measures individuals are forced to undertake in the face of life-threatening circumstances. As Mozambique reels from the dual impact of natural disaster and epidemic, urgent action is imperative to address the root causes and mitigate the suffering of those affected.

The toll of human lives lost underscores the urgency of international support and solidarity in addressing the multifaceted challenges confronting Mozambique. Amidst the grief and devastation, efforts must be redoubled to provide essential aid, healthcare, and resources to those affected by the tragedy and the broader cholera crisis.

