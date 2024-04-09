Bulgaria's Ex-PM Denounces Corruption and Russian Influence in FT Interview
Bulgaria's outgoing Prime Minister, Academician Nikolai Denkov, has condemned corruption as the primary conduit for Russian interference in the country's affairs
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning, asserting that Ukraine faces the risk of losing its ongoing conflict with Russia if crucial US aid remains blocked in Congress. Zelensky's remarks, reported by AFP, underscore the urgent need for support amidst escalating tensions and military aggression from Russia.
During a video conference call with ambassadors from the United24 government fundraising platform, Zelensky delivered a sobering message, emphasizing the critical role of US assistance in Ukraine's defense efforts. "If Congress doesn't help Ukraine, it will lose the war," Zelensky stated, highlighting the existential threat facing his country.
The Ukrainian president stressed the significance of Congressional support, asserting that without it, Ukraine would struggle to prevail against Russian aggression or even to maintain its sovereignty. Zelensky's remarks come amidst ongoing efforts to secure 60 billion USD in US aid, which has been blocked in Congress due to partisan disputes.
Warning of broader implications, Zelensky cautioned that Ukraine's defeat would embolden Russia to expand its aggression, potentially utilizing nuclear threats to intimidate Western nations. The urgency of the situation is underscored by the Russian army's recent advances, including its proximity to the strategically significant city of Chasiv Yar in the eastern Donetsk region.
Reports from the Telegram channel 'DeepState', aligned with the Ukrainian armed forces, acknowledge the Russian army's progress but note Ukrainian resistance in repelling attacks on Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian military spokesman Oleg Kalashnikov highlighted the significance of the city, warning of the potential threat to logistical routes if captured by the enemy.
The 60 billion USD aid package, crucial for bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities and addressing economic challenges, remains mired in Congressional gridlock, further exacerbating Ukraine's precarious position. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, the fate of the aid package hinges on the resolution of internal political disputes within the United States.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
In Ukraine, a drone attack has rocked the Odesa region in the south
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has sounded the alarm, cautioning of the heightened risk of a "major nuclear accident" following a recent drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
As speculation swirls around the potential return of former US President Donald Trump to the White House, a recent report from the Washington Post suggests that if elected, Trump may exert pressure on Ukraine to cede Crimea and Donbas to Russia
As the war between Ukraine and Russia rages on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning: Kyiv may soon exhaust its supply of anti-aircraft missiles if Russia's relentless assaults persist
The conflict between the Russian and Ukrainian armies has reached a critical juncture as fierce battles unfold for control over the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk region
French President Emmanuel Macron has initiated confidential talks with US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
UN Happiness Report: Bulgaria's Astonishing Leap in Rankings
Bulgaria: 3 Regions With Lowest Life Expectancy - EU Report 2022