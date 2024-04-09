Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning, asserting that Ukraine faces the risk of losing its ongoing conflict with Russia if crucial US aid remains blocked in Congress. Zelensky's remarks, reported by AFP, underscore the urgent need for support amidst escalating tensions and military aggression from Russia.

During a video conference call with ambassadors from the United24 government fundraising platform, Zelensky delivered a sobering message, emphasizing the critical role of US assistance in Ukraine's defense efforts. "If Congress doesn't help Ukraine, it will lose the war," Zelensky stated, highlighting the existential threat facing his country.

The Ukrainian president stressed the significance of Congressional support, asserting that without it, Ukraine would struggle to prevail against Russian aggression or even to maintain its sovereignty. Zelensky's remarks come amidst ongoing efforts to secure 60 billion USD in US aid, which has been blocked in Congress due to partisan disputes.

Warning of broader implications, Zelensky cautioned that Ukraine's defeat would embolden Russia to expand its aggression, potentially utilizing nuclear threats to intimidate Western nations. The urgency of the situation is underscored by the Russian army's recent advances, including its proximity to the strategically significant city of Chasiv Yar in the eastern Donetsk region.

Reports from the Telegram channel 'DeepState', aligned with the Ukrainian armed forces, acknowledge the Russian army's progress but note Ukrainian resistance in repelling attacks on Chasiv Yar. Ukrainian military spokesman Oleg Kalashnikov highlighted the significance of the city, warning of the potential threat to logistical routes if captured by the enemy.

The 60 billion USD aid package, crucial for bolstering Ukraine's military capabilities and addressing economic challenges, remains mired in Congressional gridlock, further exacerbating Ukraine's precarious position. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, the fate of the aid package hinges on the resolution of internal political disputes within the United States.