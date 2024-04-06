Serbia Shocked by Toddler's Murder: President Vucic Proposes Death Penalty Reintroduction

The brutal murder of a two-year-old child, Danka Ilic, has sent shockwaves across Serbia, prompting President Aleksandar Vucic to advocate for the reintroduction of the death penalty for the most heinous crimes.

In response to the tragedy that gripped the nation, Vucic expressed his outrage, stating that if any crime warranted the death penalty, it was this one. The president's remarks come in the wake of heightened public outcry and demands for justice following Danka's tragic death.

Speaking in an interview with the pro-government Informer TV, Vucic reiterated his stance on the death penalty, citing previous instances where he had advocated for its return, particularly after two mass shootings last year that claimed the lives of 18 individuals.

Vucic affirmed his intention to formally propose the reinstatement of the death penalty, stating, "I will send it to the government of Serbia, so that when they form the government, let them consider whether they will make a proposal in the parliament for changes and additions to the Criminal Code or not."

The proposal to reintroduce the death penalty comes amidst ongoing efforts to address the shocking murder of Danka Ilic, whose disappearance on March 26 sparked a nationwide search. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, shedding light on the harrowing circumstances surrounding the toddler's death.

In a tragic turn of events, Serbian police confirmed the death of one of the alleged accomplices of Danka's killers while in custody. Authorities stated that the individual died of natural causes after falling ill, despite efforts by police officers and medical personnel to resuscitate him.

The deceased individual, identified as the brother of one of the suspects in Danka's murder, had been detained along with his father on suspicion of aiding in the disposal of the child's body. The search for Danka's remains continues, with authorities revealing that she died after being struck by a vehicle and her body subsequently disposed of in a landfill.