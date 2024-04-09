Pop-Folk Singer Involved in Car Accident in Sofia, Found with High Alcohol Levels
The pop-folk singer Debora Ivanova has found herself in the midst of controversy after reportedly causing a car accident in Sofia
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has sounded the alarm, cautioning of the heightened risk of a "major nuclear accident" following a recent drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). The attack, which occurred last night, has stirred tensions as Russia accuses Ukraine of orchestrating the assault, while Kyiv vehemently denies any involvement.
According to reports from the Russian State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom, three employees of the Zaporizhzhia NPP sustained injuries in an explosion near the plant's canteen. Subsequent explosions were reported in the cargo area and on the dome of the Sixth Reactor of the facility.
Confirming the damage caused by the drone attack, a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency stationed at the Zaporizhzhia NPP underscored the severity of the situation. However, Ukraine has refuted the accusations put forth by Russia, denying any involvement in the attack.
Andrii Yusov, a spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Directorate, categorically stated that Ukraine had no part in any armed provocations at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which has been under Russian occupation since March 4, 2022, at the outset of the conflict between the two nations.
The latest incident underscores the volatile nature of the ongoing conflict, exacerbating fears of a potential nuclear catastrophe. As tensions escalate, the international community remains on high alert, closely monitoring developments at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and urging for swift de-escalation measures to prevent further escalation.
