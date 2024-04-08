Egypt Reports Progress in Gaza Ceasefire Talks as Israel Issues Warning

World | April 8, 2024, Monday // 08:34
Bulgaria: Egypt Reports Progress in Gaza Ceasefire Talks as Israel Issues Warning

Efforts to broker a ceasefire in the conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip have shown signs of progress, with Egypt reporting advancements in negotiations between the two sides. However, the Israeli army has issued a cautionary statement, emphasizing that the withdrawal from the city of Khan Younis does not mark the end of military operations in the region.

According to Reuters, citing Egyptian government-linked television, key points have been agreed upon by all parties involved in the talks held in Cairo. Delegations from Hamas and Qatar have temporarily left Cairo and are expected to return within the next two days to finalize terms for a potential ceasefire. Representatives from Israel and the United States are also part of the negotiation process.

Hamas has reiterated its demands, which include a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the return of refugees, and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages held in the Strip.

Israeli military leaders, however, have underscored that the conflict is ongoing, despite the withdrawal from Khan Younis. Herzi Halevi, Chief of the General Staff of the Israeli Army, emphasized that the war is far from over, indicating that military operations in Gaza will continue. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant added that Israeli forces are preparing for subsequent missions, including operations in the city of Rafah.

The conflict erupted after Hamas launched an attack on Israel on October 7, resulting in casualties and hostage-taking. The toll on both sides has been significant, with casualties reported by both Israeli and Palestinian authorities.

Tags: Gaza, ceasefire, Israel, Hamas

