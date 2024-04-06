On the Brink: Ukraine Faces Missile Crisis Amid Intensifying Russian Offensive

As the war between Ukraine and Russia rages on, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a stark warning: Kyiv may soon exhaust its supply of anti-aircraft missiles if Russia's relentless assaults persist. In a televised interview for state television, Zelensky revealed the alarming reality facing his nation, expressing concerns over the dwindling ammunition reserves and the inability to mount a robust counteroffensive.

"Every day, the Russians continue their barrage, pushing us closer to the brink of running out of our missile inventory," Zelensky stated candidly. He emphasized the urgent need for additional military aid to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities, acknowledging the critical role of international support in confronting the escalating crisis.

Zelensky's plea for assistance extended to the United States, as he expressed confidence in the forthcoming vote by the US Congress on a military aid package. Despite the challenges posed by potential financial constraints, Zelensky affirmed Ukraine's willingness to accept aid in any form, even if it entails loans rather than grants.

Amidst the grim assessment of the situation, Zelensky addressed the vulnerability of key cities such as Kharkiv to intense Russian airstrikes. While ruling out the possibility of a Russian capture of Kharkiv, Zelensky underscored the pressing need for advanced air defense systems to safeguard Ukrainian territory effectively.

"To adequately defend our nation, we require a substantial deployment of air defense systems, such as the Patriot, to shield our skies from hostile incursions," Zelensky emphasized, citing intelligence reports indicating Moscow's preparations for further military mobilization.

The looming threat of a new wave of Russian mobilization underscores the gravity of the situation, as Ukraine braces for continued hostilities in the coming months.